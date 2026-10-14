Review: Soul Siren’s Provocative THE NICETIES is Explosive Art

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In Eleanor Burgess 2018 play The Niceties, a history professor and her student sit down to discuss the student’s term paper for her class. When the professor takes issue with the student’s thesis and her references the cordial meeting quickly disintegrates into a fiery clash.

Rigid academician Janine Bosco, played with commanding gravitas by Jodi Stockton, challenges the students research. The professor argues that the references are not academically sound sources for a college level research paper.

The intellectual student Zoe Reed, portrayed with strong conviction by Raevyn Ferguson, argues that there are few traditional sources that support her paper discussing the role slavery played in revolutionary wars. Polemicist Zoe, dissents and argues that American History, taught in elementary schools, secondary schools, and in higher education is whitewashed. She forcefully rebuts that the lack of “acceptable” academic resources does not minimize her assertion or render her paper’s central thesis invalid.

As their conversation unravels, the arguments become increasingly heated. Their discussion becomes centered on racial construct. Professor Bosco doubles down, refusing to give deference the facts that the erudite Zoe substantiates, and boxes herself into an untenable position.

Director Cameron Jamarr has staged an incendiary production of The Niceties. He inspires remote realism and gets impassioned and vitriolic portrayals from Ferguson and Stockton to cement the playwright’s compelling message.

Ferguson and Stockton are combustible. Their blunt, scorched earth debate and unapologetic self-righteousness create breathless tension. Stockton gives Bosco a sanctimonious edge, and Ferguson’s fully embodies Zoe’s systemic resentment stemming from racial trauma. The actors mesmerize with Burgess’ searing dialogue.

Scenic designer Patrick Huber and head carpenter Bradford Rolen have built a dark wood office, adorned with an elaborate gothic arched window, that is befitting a university department chair. Huber’s natural lighting design and set decoration, and Rolen’s carefully selected props provide the perfect canvas for Jamarr’s storytelling.

There is nothing subtle about Eleanor Burgess’ ruthlessly candid script. The Niceties seethes with bitter, cutting dialogue. It is an all-out verbal clash that makes an unflinching critique on racial injustice. Jamarr, Ferguson and Stockton lean into the tension and create explosive art.

Soul Siren Playhouse’s production of The Niceties opens on October 15, 2026, at The Grandel Theatre and continues through October 18, 2026. Visit playsiren.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Patrick Huber

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