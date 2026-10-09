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Video: 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS at The Rep

A new clip previews the two-man staging following a pair of pianists from childhood lessons into adulthood.

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The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is currently staging 2 Pianos 4 Hands, and a new trailer offers a preview of the production now running at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts.

2 Pianos 4 Hands follows two pianists as they recall their years of music lessons, recitals and competitions, tracing their paths from childhood training toward careers as professional musicians. The play, performed with two actors at two pianos, moves between scenes of instruction and performance as the characters age from young students into adults confronting the realities of a life in music.

The production is part of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' current season at the Loretto-Hilton Center, where the company has also staged works including Little Women earlier in the year.

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Upcoming Shows
2 Pianos 4 Hands
10/7 - 10/25/2026


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