Video: 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS at The Rep

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The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is currently staging 2 Pianos 4 Hands, and a new trailer offers a preview of the production now running at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts.

2 Pianos 4 Hands follows two pianists as they recall their years of music lessons, recitals and competitions, tracing their paths from childhood training toward careers as professional musicians. The play, performed with two actors at two pianos, moves between scenes of instruction and performance as the characters age from young students into adults confronting the realities of a life in music.

The production is part of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' current season at the Loretto-Hilton Center, where the company has also staged works including Little Women earlier in the year.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 11 Hrs 18 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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