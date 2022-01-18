Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis Postpones THE 39 STEPS & HOUSE OF JOY

After consulting with medical professionals and in response to the rising infection rates in their area, The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis has decided to shift the programming in their 21-22 season. Their production of The 39 Steps, originally scheduled to begin January 21, will be postponed until March 18-April 10.

House of Joy, originally scheduled to close their season, will be postponed to next season and ticket holders for that production will be contacted separately.

A new ticket reservation form for The 39 Steps will be shared via email in late February.

For more information visit: https://www.repstl.org/