Prism Theatre Company Announces First Annual SPOTLIGHT ON Festival

Prism Theatre Company has announced the playwrights, directors, and cast of Prism's first annual Spotlight On festival of new works, sharing the stories of women playwrights throughout the bi-state area. Each night of staged readings will be followed by a talkback with the actors, playwrights, and Prism creative team.

ACADEME.compassion by Dr. Laura Perkins

Friday, August 13th, 2021

Directed by Wendy Greenwood

A whimsical romp inside the final test of graduate school: an oral defense of the written exams. The premise of this academic tradition seems simple enough. Yet, three faculty with wildly different motivations complicate what should be a pro-forma ritual. In comps, an epic battle ensues; passions flare, emotions erupt, and manipulative moves threaten the student's chances for success.

Starring:

Kelly Howe as Dr. Stepoloni

Eleanor Humphrey as Student

Phil Leveling as Dr. Trout

Kay Love as Dr. Fenmore

See the Dove by Laurie McConnell

Friday, August 13th, 2021

Directed by Rayme Cornell

When a friendless white woman encounters a homeless Black man in a city park, their contentious first meeting morphs into mutually satisfying verbal skirmishes as they battle prejudice, loneliness, Sarin, and Spanx to find friendship and love among pigeons and doves.

Starring:

Eleanor Humphrey as Ava/Pidge

Don McClendon as Jay

Kelly Schnider as Evelyn

Stay Awhile by Dana Hall

Saturday, August 14th, 2021

Directed by Wendy Greenwood

Samantha has been concerned about her mother, Janice, since her father's passing. This play deals with complex grief and how it impacts the entire family. It illustrates the changing landscape of mother/daughter relationships. It's a window into the world most families do not talk about.

Starring:

Carmen Garcia as Janice

Kelly Howe as Samantha

Bandera, Texas by Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend

Saturday, August 14th, 2021

Directed by Trish Brown

A dramedy about marriage, motherhood, and the women who came before us and paved our way, "Bandera, Texas" follows Liz, a native New Yorker forced to relocate to the Texas Hill Country for her husband's job. She is visited by her long-dead grandmothers, who help her adapt to her new life and remind her that an uprooted woman can grow wherever she is replanted when she knows who she is and carries the people and places she loves inside her.

Starring:

Carmen Garcia as Genevieve

Sam Hayes as Liz

Kay Love as Mary

Jeffrey David Thomas as Dave & 11 others

Tickets are $10 minimum donation and can be pre-purchased through the Prism website.

The mission of St. Louis' newest professional performing arts organization, Prism Theatre Company, is to promote the work of women and emerging artists, on stage and off, through the lens of theatre for the new world. We produce both new and classic works in an atmosphere of inclusivity, where artists from all walks of life can come together to explore our common humanity. Prism is creative collaboration, without the cliques.

Prism Theatre Company is the brainchild of Trish Brown and Joy Addler, St. Louis-based theatre-makers and longtime collaborators.

Trish Brown, a professional director, actress, and theatre educator, has directed regionally, as well as in Canada. She is a proud associate member of SDC, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. She holds an MFA in Directing from the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University and worked professionally in Chicago for a number of years before returning to the St. Louis area. A process-based, ensemble director, Trish is trained in and utilizes a number of acting methods in her work while specializing in the Michael Chekhov technique. She is a founding member of The Moving Dock Theatre Company, a Chicago-based company dedicated to the actor's creative process through the use of the Chekhov technique. Theatre education is also a passion of Trish's and she has taught in regional arts programs such as COCA in St. Louis and Hinsdale Center for the Arts in Chicago. She is now a Professor of Theatre at Principia College. Her educational productions have won numerous recognitions, including two Best Production for the State of Illinois awards from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. Trish also loves directing film and coaching actors for stage and screen.

Joy Addler is a St. Louis area stage manager, company manager, and nonprofit professional. A proud graduate of The Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University, Joy has a BFA in Stage Management and is currently pursuing her Master's degree in Nonprofit Management. She is also a member of the Actor's Equity Association. Currently, Joy works as the Performing Arts Manager for Variety the Children's Charity, overseeing their inclusive chorus and dance programs throughout the year, as well as serving as the Company Manager and Production Stage Manager for their annual Variety Theatre production. In addition to her work at Variety, Joy works as a freelance AEA stage manager throughout the St. Louis area.

Addler and Brown began work on Prism Theatre Company over 18 months ago in a pre-pandemic world. The company was a long-time dream of these partners who wanted to provide a home for artists from all walks of life to shine, especially women. "As members of the St. Louis theatre community, and in talking to our friends in the community, we noticed a gap in the opportunities for women to really be at the forefront," says Joy Addler, Prism's Managing Director. "We want to provide a safe space for the voices of women to really shine and take center stage." Though the company's mission puts women at the forefront, men are also an important part of Prism's work. "We love all artists and welcome men into Prism, as actors, technicians, directors, designers, and Board members. Nothing at Prism is exclusionary," says Trish Brown, Prism's Artistic Director.

Prism is also designed as a home for new and emerging artists. "Because I'm passionate about theatre education, fostering new and emerging artists was an important aspect of Prism," says Brown. "I remember graduating from college with my BA in Theatre and wondering, 'OK, what now'? It was difficult to break into the theatre scene in a meaningful way. Few companies were open to mentoring young artists at that time. We want Prism Theatre Company to be a place where emerging artists can work with kind, collaborative, seasoned professionals so they can learn, grow, build their resumes, and make connections."

Theatre artists who are interested in joining Prism's Board of Directors or Company may contact Prism at prismtheatrecompany@gmail.com.