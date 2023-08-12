Previews: Midnight Company to Present PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL at The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge

A Rock 'N Roll Revival Celebrating the Salvation that Music Can Bring

By: Aug. 12, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: First Look at RENT at The Muny Photo 2 Video: First Look at RENT at The Muny
Review: RENT at The Muny Photo 3 Review: RENT at The Muny
Review: CLUE at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Art Photo 4 Review: CLUE at STAGES St. Louis In The Ross Family Theater At The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

Previews: Midnight Company to Present PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL at The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge

Kelly Howe and Joe Hanrahan, the creative minds behind the blockbuster Linda Ronstadt show JUST ONE LOOK are premiering a brand-new narrative driven cabaret show titled PROFESSOR SUNSHINE’S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK AND ROLL REVIVAL on September 20th and 23rd at The Blue Strawberry in St. Louis. Loosely based on Old West Traveling shows, PROFESSOR SUNSHINE’S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC ROCK AND ROLL REVIVAL will feature the music of Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Patti Smith and more.

Broadway World sat down with Howe and Hanrahan to learn more about this new narrative driven cabaret show produced by Hanrahan’s Midnight Company. Howe told Broadway World, “Jim Dolan, the owner of Blue Strawberry, wanted me to do a solo cabaret show, but I wanted to do another narrative driven cabaret show and continue working with Joe and the band from JUST ONE LOOK. I happened to be in a rather dark mood after losing a friend and I told Joe I wanted to do a show that is full of doom and despair, and I suggested we open with ‘We Gotta Get out of this Place’ by The Animals.

Hanrahan added, “When I tell others about Kelly’s concept and how the show opens, most people have said, I’m there! Then Kelly gave me a number of other songs that have that consistency, so I basically wrote this show from the ground up, working those songs in with some others that we added.” Hanrahan shared that the rough concept of the show is like an old west touring show, but we are in the new wild west. “We’re in a post-apocalyptic land of darkness and doom, crumbling cities, and here comes the show to bring the rock songs plus a little bit of salvation,” Hanrahan said.

Howe shared that they picked the music based on the mood of the piece. She said, “some were songs I wanted to sing, some were inspired by the friend I’d lost, and most are just bad-ass rock ‘n roll.” Hanrahan added that the songs include, “a little Beatles, Dylan and some Zeppelin.”  

Hanrahan wrote the script and plays Professor Sunshine who is bringing his show to town to lift the people’s spirits with rock songs and road stories. Professor Sunshine presents the sultry singer Cheyenne, played by Howe, who delivers her signature renditions of the classic, savage rock 'n roll songs that the audience remembers.

Hanrahan and Howe will be joined on stage by The House Divided Band for this rock ‘n roll revival. Music director and pianist Curt Landes leads the band, with Tom Maloney on guitar, and Mark Rogers on drums and vocals.

Howe says, “she wants the audience to have fun and get the feeling that they can dig themselves out of a dark spot in life when they have the feelings that they cannot go on.”  

“We’ve been having so much fun creating this new theatrical genre that I’m calling cabaret theatre.” Hanrahan shared. He continued, “These shows offer great music with compelling stories in an intimate setting. The audience reaction has been tremendous, and we look forward to continuing to do this type of work.”

PROFESSOR SUNSHINE’S TRAVELING POST-APOCALYPTIC  ROCK ‘N ROLL REVIVAL premieres at The Blue Strawberry on Wednesday, September 20th at 7:30pm. It will be performed a second time on Saturday, September 23rd at 8:30pm. Click the link below to purchase tickets.




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Review: GODSPELL at Tower Groves Abbey Photo
Review: GODSPELL at Tower Groves Abbey

Powerful and prophetic, Stray Dog Theatre’s Godspell is a welcome redux filled with great performances, excellent choreography, robust numbers, and even some smoke.

2
Tennessee Williams St. Louis Expands to Year-Round Programming with 8th Annual Festival Photo
Tennessee Williams St. Louis Expands to Year-Round Programming with 8th Annual Festival

This year’s fall Festival will give center stage to Suddenly Last Summer, a drama by Pulitzer Prize-winning American playwright Williams, directed by award-winning director, Tim Ocel at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at Center of Creative Arts (COCA) on September 7-17.

3
Jeff Ross And Janelle James To Headline 6th Annual FLYOVER COMEDY FESTIVAL In St. Louis Photo
Jeff Ross And Janelle James To Headline 6th Annual FLYOVER COMEDY FESTIVAL In St. Louis

Flyover Comedy Festival is returning to St. Louis Nov 9-11, 2023 with three days of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. While the full, nearly 100 artist line-up will be revealed in the coming weeks, organizers are releasing a sneak peek and early ticket offering with the announcement of its Thursday night headliner, Sheng Wang, as well as its Saturday night headliners, Jeff Ross and Janelle James.

4
Review: RENT at The Muny Photo
Review: RENT at The Muny

Director Lili-Anne Brown follows up her magnificent production of last season’s THE COLOR PURPLE with a poignant production of RENT and the story of friends who are coping with the extreme circumstances of life-threatening disease and poverty. Her treatment of Jonathan Larson’s RENT remains true to the intimacy of the original production.

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of ... (read more about this author)

Review: RENT at The MunyReview: RENT at The Muny
Previews: ADAM PASCAL AND BETH LEAVEL to Perform at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and LoungePreviews: ADAM PASCAL AND BETH LEAVEL to Perform at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge
Review: Midnight Company's YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at The Blue Strawberry Showroom And LoungeReview: Midnight Company's YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge
Review: CAROLINE, OR CHANGE at The MarcelleReview: CAROLINE, OR CHANGE at The Marcelle

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For SISTER ACT at The Muny Video VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For SISTER ACT at The Muny
First Look at 'Dentist' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
First Look at 'Dentist' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer Sounds
Schroeder Park Amphitheater (8/30-8/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (9/05-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Merry Wives
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (8/01-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Unavailable Broadway Concert
Florissant Performing Arts Center (8/19-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (9/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLUE
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (7/21-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer Sounds
St. Louis Art Fair Main Stage (9/09-9/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You