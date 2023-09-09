Previews: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG and JOE SERAFINI Bring Their Cabaret Shows to Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

October is Broadway Month at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge. On October 25th and 26th, Tony Winner for JERSEY BOYS, John Lloyd Young takes the stage for two shows. The following two nights, October 27th and 28th Joe Serafini from Disney+ HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL will make his Blue Strawberry debut.

Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Vallie in the Broadway musical JERSEY BOYS. Young went on to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway musical debut. In addition to the Tony, he won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World lead actor award and remains the only actor to sweep all four awards. He reprised his role in London’s West End at the Piccadilly Theatre and started on screen in the adaptation of Jersey Boys directed by five-time Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood.

Young’s intimate show will include music from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Hair and Les Misérables. In addition, he will sing classics from legendary Broadway writers including Rogers, Hart, Hammerstein and Loesser. Critics have called Young’s voice “one of the best pop voices to come along in decades,” and “truly breathtaking.”

Joe Serafini is an actor and musician best known for his role as Seb Matthews on the Disney+ hit HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES. Serafini grew up a theatre kid in Pittsburgh, playing piano and performing in musicals from a very young age. Most recently, he starred as Jack in Stephen’ Sondheim’s INTO THE WOODS at the Pittsburgh CLO. Last summer Serafini debuted his solo cabaret show to a sold-out crowd at Green Room 42. He is a proud alum of the prestigious Theatre Department at the University of Michigan.

In addition to Into the Woods, Serafini has performed in productions of Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up, Les Misérables, Oliver, The Sound of Music, The Burnt Part Boys, and Anything Goes. He sang the role of Winthrop in a concert version of The Music Man at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, D.C.

VIP Tickets with Meet & Greet are available for both John Lloyd Young and Joe Serafini’s shows at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge. Blue Strawberry is located at 364 N. Boyle in Midtown St. Louis. Click the link below for ticket or for more information.