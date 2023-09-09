Previews: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG and JOE SERAFINI Bring Their Cabaret Shows to Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

Performances will take place in October.

By: Sep. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour Photo 2 MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour
Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz to Bring 'KING OF HEARTS' Album Release Concert to the Photo 3 Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz to Bring 'KING OF HEARTS' Album Release Concert to the Sheldon Concert Hall
Interview: Tony Award-Winner Beth Leavel Takes The Stage At The Blue Strawberry This Octob Photo 4 Interview: Tony Award-Winner Beth Leavel Takes The Stage At The Blue Strawberry This October

Previews: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG and JOE SERAFINI Bring Their Cabaret Shows to Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

October is Broadway Month at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge. On October 25th and 26th, Tony Winner for JERSEY BOYS, John Lloyd Young takes the stage for two shows. The following two nights, October 27th and 28th Joe Serafini from Disney+ HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL will make his Blue Strawberry debut.

Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Vallie in the Broadway musical JERSEY BOYS. Young went on to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway musical debut. In addition to the Tony, he won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World lead actor award and remains the only actor to sweep all four awards. He reprised his role in London’s West End at the Piccadilly Theatre and started on screen in the adaptation of Jersey Boys directed by five-time Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood.

Young’s intimate show will include music from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Hair and Les Misérables. In addition, he will sing classics from legendary Broadway writers including Rogers, Hart, Hammerstein and Loesser. Critics have called Young’s voice “one of the best pop voices to come along in decades,” and “truly breathtaking.”

Joe Serafini is an actor and musician best known for his role as Seb Matthews on the Disney+ hit HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES. Serafini grew up a theatre kid in Pittsburgh, playing piano and performing in musicals from a very young age. Most recently, he starred as Jack in Stephen’ Sondheim’s INTO THE WOODS at the Pittsburgh CLO. Last summer Serafini debuted his solo cabaret show to a sold-out crowd at Green Room 42. He is a proud alum of the prestigious Theatre Department at the University of Michigan.

In addition to Into the Woods, Serafini has performed in productions of Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up, Les Misérables, Oliver, The Sound of Music, The Burnt Part Boys, and Anything Goes. He sang the role of Winthrop in a concert version of The Music Man at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, D.C.

VIP Tickets with Meet & Greet are available for both John Lloyd Young and Joe Serafini’s shows at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge. Blue Strawberry is located at 364 N. Boyle in Midtown St. Louis. Click the link below for ticket or for more information.




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

1
Review: SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER at COCAs Catherine B Berges Theatre Photo
Review: SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER at COCA's Catherine B Berges Theatre

TWSTL’s SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER is a fairly well-constructed production of Tennessee William’s play. There is a lot to unpack in the 90-minute psychological drama including maternal obsession, malice, repressed homosexuality, mental illness, manipulation, pedophilia, greed, and cannibalism. Most of it works, some of it doesn’t, and leads to a conclusion that may leave the audience unsatisfied.

2
Interview: Tony Award-Winner Beth Leavel Takes The Stage At The Blue Strawberry This Octob Photo
Interview: Tony Award-Winner Beth Leavel Takes The Stage At The Blue Strawberry This October

The Blue Strawberry welcomes Broadway and Muny veteran Beth Leavel for two cabaret performances on October 21st and 22nd. Broadway World had the opportunity to sit down with her and chat about her upcoming shows. She shared, “the audience will get to hear stories and songs from my sordid career.” Leavel continued, “there will be moments that will surprise you and some stories that you haven’t heard before that have actually happened.” She added the show is filled with lots of laughs and some great showtunes.

3
Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz to Bring KING OF HEARTS Album Release Concert to the Sh Photo
Tony Award-Winner Norbert Leo Butz to Bring 'KING OF HEARTS' Album Release Concert to the Sheldon Concert Hall

The Sheldon will welcome two-time Tony Award-winner and St. Louis native Norbert Leo Butz, Friday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. for a special Notes From Home performance in the perfect acoustics of The Sheldon. Butz will celebrate the launch of his latest album, King of Hearts. Devon Cahill joins as a special guest.

4
Student Blog: Back to School: Junior Year! Photo
Student Blog: Back to School: Junior Year!

I’m really joyful about everything going on and I can’t wait to see how everything is going to turn out.

From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour of ... (read more about this author)

Interview: Tony Award-Winner Beth Leavel Takes The Stage At The Blue Strawberry This OctoberInterview: Tony Award-Winner Beth Leavel Takes The Stage At The Blue Strawberry This October
Review: THIS PALPABLE GROSS PLAY At The ChapelReview: THIS PALPABLE GROSS PLAY At The Chapel
Review: KINKY BOOTS at The GrandelReview: KINKY BOOTS at The Grandel
Review: AMERICAN STAGE SESSIONS – HISTORY OF WORLD DRAMA PART 2,666: A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WORK OF BRYCELAND DAVIES DAVID at High Low Coffee ShopReview: AMERICAN STAGE SESSIONS – HISTORY OF WORLD DRAMA PART 2,666: A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WORK OF BRYCELAND DAVIES DAVID at High Low Coffee Shop

Videos

Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ailey II
Touhill Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S Traveling Post-Apocalyptic ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL
The Blue Strawberry (9/20-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PROFESSOR SUNSHINE'S Traveling Post-Apocalyptic ROCK 'N ROLL REVIVAL
The Blue Strawberry (9/20-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WRENS
Prism Theatre Company (9/15-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adam Pascal
Blue Strawberry (10/06-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (9/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BODYTRAFFIC
Touhill Performing Arts Center (4/06-4/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Suddenly Last Summer
The Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Interactive Insight: Very Open Rehearsal
Thornhill Library (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lion In Winter
.ZACK (10/05-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You