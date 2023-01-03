Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Previews: DEATH OF A SALESMAN at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus

Producing Director Ron Himes to Star as Willy Lowman in DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Jan. 03, 2023  

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company continues its 46th Season with the American classic Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller. Directed by Jacqueline Thompson with Founder and Producing Director Ron Himes as Willy Loman. Previews begin Wednesday, January 11, 2022 at the Edison Theatre on the campus of Washington University.

The classic story of traveling salesman Willy Loman and his family explores the disillusionment of the American Dream and the toll it takes on all aspects of life.

"This is a story of perseverance that transcends race," said Himes. "We are reimagining a classic piece of American Literature by presenting it through the lens of African American culture."

When Willy faces the end of his career without much to show for it, he begins to lose his grip on reality. His wife, Linda (Velma Austin), and sons, Biff (Chauncy Thomas) and Happy (Christian Kitchens), are struggling to survive in the same crumbling world, each desperately trying to reach a version of happiness that proves elusive.

"Our shows this season highlight stories of overcoming barriers," said Himes, "and Death of a Salesman explores both seen and unseen hardships that we have all experienced."

The production showcases Scenic Design by Dunsi Dai with Lily Tomasic as Assistant Scenic Designer, Costume Design by Daryl Harris, and Lighting Design by Jasmine Williams with Original Music by Keyon Harold. Tracy Holliway-Wiggins is the Stage Manager.

Season 46 subscriptions and single tickets to Death of a Salesman are now available at theblackrep.org or through the Box Office at 314-534-3807. Reduced pricing is available for seniors, educators, museum staff, and students. Tickets for groups of 12 or more are also discounted.




January 3, 2023

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company continues its 46th Season with the American classic Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller. Directed by Jacqueline Thompson with Founder and Producing Director Ron Himes as Willy Loman. Previews begin Wednesday, January 11, 2022 at the Edison Theatre on the campus of Washington University.  
