Pink Floyd Experience, EL MONSTERO Comes to The Pageant in December

The concert dates are December 21-23 and 28-30.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

El Monstero, the definitive U.S. Pink Floyd Experience, has announced their annual winter shows at The Pageant in The Loop.

The concert dates are December 21-23 and 28-30. Show time is 8 p.m. (Doors at 7 p.m.). Tickets for all six shows go on sale this Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $32.50 - $57.50 and are available at Ticketmaster. There will also be a VIP Soundcheck Experience for an additional $75 available Fridays and Saturdays only.

El Monstero began its theatrical presentation of the band’s music in 1999. The band is comprised of St. Louis natives Mark Thomas Quinn (lead vocals/guitar/lap steel guitar), Jimmy Griffin (lead vocals/guitar), Kevin Gagnepain (bass/vocals), Bryan Greene (electric and acoustic guitar), John Pessoni (drums/vocals), Bill Reiter (keyboard/vocals), Jake Elking (keyboard), Dave Farver (saxophone), Erminie Cannon, Tandra Williams, and Kirstin Johnson (vocals).  

El Monstero focuses on the Gilmore/Waters era of Pink Floyd, but ventures into albums recorded both before and after that time in the band’s history. El Monstero delivers an audio and visual interactive experience like no other combining pyrotechnics, aerial artists, lasers and innovative technology. Special surprise guest singers appear each night and no two shows are ever the same.

For more information, visit www.thepageant.com or www.elmonstero.com.  




