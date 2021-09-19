Photos: First Look at New Line Theatre's THE STORY OF MY LIFE

New Line Theatre will present a Very Special Event to open the company's 30th Anniversary Season, with just two New Line actors, Chris Kernan and Jeffrey M. Wright, along with artistic director Scott Miller on keyboard, in one of the most intimate evenings of musical theatre in the company's 30 year history, telling a story all about stories, and the effect we have on other lives, usually without realizing it.

(The previously announced season opener, Songs for a New World, has been postponed due to COVID safety concerns.)

Neil Bartram and Brian Hill's THE STORY OF MY LIFE follows the friendship of Alvin and Thomas, two lifelong friends from a small town who are reunited after Alvin's mysterious death. Thomas struggles to write Alvin's eulogy, so Alvin shows up to help the two of them take an amazing journey back through the story of their friendship, as Alvin searches through the manuscripts and stories in Thomas' mind. And though Thomas is trying to write about his best friend, he ends up finding his own story in the process and coming to terms with the past.

The show opened on Broadway in 2009, after productions in Toronto and the Goodspeed Opera House, and it was nominated for four 2009 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical. Since its Broadway run, the show has had regional productions throughout the U.S., and in South Korea, Belgium, Austria, and Denmark.

New Lilne's THE STORY OF MY LIFE will be directed by Scott Miller, with scenic design by Rob Lippert and lighting design by Kenneth Zinkl.

For more info about the show, click here.