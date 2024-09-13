Photos: AMERICAN IDIOT At New Line Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Line opens its 33rd season of wild, unpredictable, adult musical theatre, with the powerful, high-octane, punk rock fable AMERICAN IDIOT, based on the powerhouse album of the same name by Green Day, a scorching attack on the hypocrisy and moral evils of American politics and its manipulation of the American public. See photos from the production.



These songs have become even more relevant today than when they were written in 2004. This production will be New Line's 98th show! New Line last produced this show in 2016.

The thrilling, iconic, deeply insightful American Idiot score includes every song from Green Day's hit album, as well as several songs from their follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown, all with music by Green Day, lyrics by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, a book by Armstrong and Michael Mayer, and musical arrangements and orchestrations by Broadway composer Tom Kitt.

Lost and disconnected in a post-9/11 America, three friends, Johnny, Tunny and Will, struggle to find meaning in their lives. The three men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, but their paths quickly diverge as Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called back home to attend to a pregnant girlfriend, and Johnny descends into an urban underworld, following a seductive love interest and a deadly new friendship. As each of the three learns to navigate his "alienation," we see in them America's struggle to find a new path in this new millennium, after a long period of darkness.

The New Line cast includes Clayton Humburg (as Johnny), Rafael Da Costa (Tunny), DeAnté Bryant (Will), Bee Mecey (St. Jimmy), Rachel Parker (Heather), Lauren Tenenbaum (Whatsername), Adrienne Spann (Extraordinary Girl), Jordan Ray Duncan (Favorite Son), and Gabriel Anderson, Hannah Renee, Alex Giordano, Amora Marie, Ian McCreary, Nathan Mecey, Kaylin "Kat" Penninger, and Vanessa Simpson.

The New Line production is directed by Chris Moore and Scott Miller, with choreography by Chelsie Johnston, music direction by John Gerdes, scenic design by Dr. Rob Lippert, lighting design by Ryan Thorp, sound design by Ryan Day, and costume design by Lauren Smith Bearden.

American Idiot is produced by arrangement with Music Theatre International, New York.

For other information, visit New Line Theatre’s full-service website at www.newlinetheatre.com. All programs are subject to change.

Photo Credit: Jill Ritter Lindberg

Clayton Humburg, Lauren Tenenbaum

Rafael DaCosta, Adrienne Spann

Gabriel Anderson and Kaylin "Kat" Penninger

Bee Mecey, Clayton Humburg, Lauren Tenenbaum

Rachel Parker

Bee Mecey, Lauren Tenenbaum

Clayton Humburg, Bee Mecey

Rafael DaCosta

Clayton Humburg, Lauren Tenenbaum

Clayton Humburg, Bee Mecey

Rafael DaCosta, Adrienne Spann

Rafael DaCosta, Adrienne Spann

DeAnté Bryant and Clayton Humburg

The company of New Line Theatre's AMERICAN IDIOT

Clayton Humburg and the company of New Line Theatre's AMERICAN IDIOT

Lauren Tenenbaum and the company of New Line Theatre's AMERICAN IDIOT

Bee Mecey and The company of New Line Theatre's AMERICAN IDIOT Rachel Parker

Bee Mecey and The company of New Line Theatre's AMERICAN IDIOT

Bee Mecey and The company of New Line Theatre's AMERICAN IDIOT

The company of New Line Theatre's AMERICAN IDIOT

DeAnté Bryant, Rachel Parker

Comments