Opera Theater of Saint Louis Will Stream 2021 Festival Next Month

Streaming access is available September 3–30, exclusive early access is available to donors of $50 or more beginning September 1.

Aug. 21, 2021  
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis will stream its 2021 festival next month.

Whether you attended OTSL's sold-out 2021 Festival Season in person or not, now you can experience the magic of the company's first-ever outdoor season with beautiful HD streams of every opera!

Learn more at https://opera-stl.org/streaming.

Digital Festival Pass:
Regular: $130
Student: $50

Individual Streams:
Regular: $30
Student: $15

The lineup is as follows:

Gianni Schicchi

Giacomo Puccini

A comic masterpiece of legal hijinks and family dysfunction

Highway 1, U.S.A.

William Grant Still

A long-neglected treasure from the "Dean of African-American Composers"

La Voix Humaine

Francis Poulenc

Love is on the line in this explosive one-woman drama.

New Works, Bold Voices Lab

Three World Premieres

Experience the future of opera with a suite of three world premieres by contemporary composers.

I Dream A World

A Celebration of Juneteenth

A free event presented in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society

Center Stage

A Young Artist Showcase

Discover the stars of tomorrow at this one-night-only concert featuring members of the Gerdine Young Artist Program.


