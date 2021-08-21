Opera Theater of Saint Louis Will Stream 2021 Festival Next Month
Streaming access is available September 3–30, exclusive early access is available to donors of $50 or more beginning September 1.
Opera Theatre of Saint Louis will stream its 2021 festival next month.
Whether you attended OTSL's sold-out 2021 Festival Season in person or not, now you can experience the magic of the company's first-ever outdoor season with beautiful HD streams of every opera!
Learn more at https://opera-stl.org/streaming.
Digital Festival Pass:
Regular: $130
Student: $50
Individual Streams:
Regular: $30
Student: $15
The lineup is as follows:
Gianni Schicchi
A comic masterpiece of legal hijinks and family dysfunction
Highway 1, U.S.A.
William Grant Still
A long-neglected treasure from the "Dean of African-American Composers"
La Voix Humaine
Love is on the line in this explosive one-woman drama.
New Works, Bold Voices Lab
Three World Premieres
Experience the future of opera with a suite of three world premieres by contemporary composers.
I Dream A World
A Celebration of Juneteenth
A free event presented in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society
Center Stage
A Young Artist Showcase
Discover the stars of tomorrow at this one-night-only concert featuring members of the Gerdine Young Artist Program.