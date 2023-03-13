Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Shows Announced at Westport Playhouse For March

Learn more about the full lineup here!

Mar. 13, 2023  
New Shows Announced at Westport Playhouse For March

Westport Playhouse has a variety of comedy, music and theater on stage during March.

Bob Baker's Improv Comedy Caberet makes the audience part of the fun on Tuesday, March 14. This hilarious musical improv comedy show is St. Louis-themed, so guests can celebrate 314 Day for only $3.14. If you like "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" you'll love this show. Games, scenes and songs, inspired by audience suggestions, are made up on the spot. Tickets are just $3.14 to celebrate 314 Day. Audience: 17+.

Everyone is Irish in March! See The Wee Heavies live at Westport Playhouse on St. Patrick's Day, March 17. The Wee Heavies are the real deal! They are a (mostly) a cappella band who are drawn to the music of Ireland and Scotland because they felt they could all really relate to the main themes of traditional Celtic music: drinking, working, fighting, love, and drinking. Join them on St. Patrick's Day as they pick up a frosty glass, reminisce about the days of the Jacobite rebellion, and sing in earth-shaking, heart-rending four-part harmony. Beer specials and prizes for those in festive green attire. Audience: 18+; Tickets: $20.

This hilarious and soulful one-woman stage play introduces the audience to a "star" making her long awaited return to the stage after a hiatus induced by a global pandemic. In "More Upbeat," it's the second night of her new show. As she arrives at her dressing room backstage she receives a critic's review leaving her wondering if she still has it. Can she be a little more up beat to please the critics? It's a rollercoaster of internal dialogue, monologue, comedy, upbeat and spine-chilling songs. This is an elaborately directed story of affirming one's self to redemption. Encore! Theater Group presents More Upbeat directed by Atiera Currie starring Lauron Linnae Thompson. The show is at 7:30 p.m.on March 24, 25 & 26. Audience: All ages; Tickets: $25.

Tickets are now on sale for "Broke, The Game Show Show," making its world premiere on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. This hilarious musical comedy is a fun and inventive show that invites a few brave audience members to participate in the wacky game show, "Go Broke!". Audience members can try their luck at winning big prizes, or can stay in their seats and volunteer friends to take the spotlight. It's part game show, part musical, and ALL party! Groups of 10-20, can enter the code PARTYPACK for a discount. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on April 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 and May 5-6. Audience: 18+; Tickets: $30.




Review: THE ONE FOUR FIVES at The Improv Shop Photo
Review: THE ONE FOUR FIVES at The Improv Shop
Meeting at the intersection of improvisation and musical comedy is THE ONE FOUR FIVES, a comedy troupe that performs at The Improv Shop in St. Louis. THE ONE FOUR FIVES are made up of four women and three men who create two entirely original musicals at each performance. This performance of the fertility clinic musical was filled with plenty of poppycock, balderdash and hearty laughs for the bits that worked. Where THE ONE FOUR FIVES really showed their improvisational expertise was in their second act titled, “A Day in the Life.” After selecting a volunteer audience member, one of the troupe members interviewed the audience member about their day and allowed the other six on-stage comedians to ask clarifying questions. Based on the interview they created a 25-minute musical narrative.
RUN EXTENDED! JUST ONE LOOK at Midnight Company At The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge Photo
RUN EXTENDED! JUST ONE LOOK at Midnight Company At The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge
Blue Strawberry and The Midnight Company have announced that the Linda Ronstadt show, JUST ONE LOOK, has been extended.  Additional tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 6th for performances on March 22nd and 29th. Tickets are $25 can can be reserved by visiting BlueStrawberrySTL.com or by calling 314-256-1745.
Review: NINE at The Marcelle Theatre Photo
Review: NINE at The Marcelle Theatre
New Line Theatre has again put together an overall performance that is entertaining and enjoyable. This production of NINE succeeds because of the quality performances of every member of the cast and their ability to deliver strong vocals.
Student Blog: Dealing With Burnout Pt. 2 Photo
Student Blog: Dealing With Burnout Pt. 2
Dealing with burnout is not enjoyable. You want to have enough energy to do what you are passionate about.

More Hot Stories For You


Prism Theatre Company Announces Cast Of Upcoming Production Of DOUBT: A PARABLEPrism Theatre Company Announces Cast Of Upcoming Production Of DOUBT: A PARABLE
March 7, 2023

Prism Theatre Company has announced the cast of Doubt: a parable by John Patrick Shanley. Prism will produce this Pulitzer Prize-winning play this Spring at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre! 
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Sets 2023 Season Featuring TWELFTH NIGHT, MERRY WIVES & MoreSt. Louis Shakespeare Festival Sets 2023 Season Featuring TWELFTH NIGHT, MERRY WIVES & More
March 2, 2023

The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival has announced its line-up for their 23rd Season of free Shakespeare with Twelfth Night as the mainstage production in Forest Park
WICKED Returns to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Next MonthWICKED Returns to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Next Month
March 2, 2023

WICKED, St. Louis's most popular musical, will return to St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre April 12 – May 7. Tickets for the return engagement are on sale now!
The Opera Theatre of St. Louis and Asian American Dance-Rock Band The Slants Team Up For A Rock OperaThe Opera Theatre of St. Louis and Asian American Dance-Rock Band The Slants Team Up For A Rock Opera
March 1, 2023

Through the New Works Collective program at the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Slants' members Simon Tam and Joe X. Jiang are bringing their Supreme Court story to the theater with the opera, Slanted: An American Rock Opera, premiering March 16-18.
13th STL Teen Talent Competition Chooses 14 High School Acts For Final Event13th STL Teen Talent Competition Chooses 14 High School Acts For Final Event
February 28, 2023

On February 26, 49 metro area high school acts competed in the semi-final round of the 13th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition. The acts were divided into four categories (vocal, instrumental, dance and specialty) and adjudicated by nine St. Louis performing arts professionals, each representing the respective categories.
share