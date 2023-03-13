New Shows Announced at Westport Playhouse For March

Westport Playhouse has a variety of comedy, music and theater on stage during March.

Bob Baker's Improv Comedy Caberet makes the audience part of the fun on Tuesday, March 14. This hilarious musical improv comedy show is St. Louis-themed, so guests can celebrate 314 Day for only $3.14. If you like "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" you'll love this show. Games, scenes and songs, inspired by audience suggestions, are made up on the spot. Tickets are just $3.14 to celebrate 314 Day. Audience: 17+.

Everyone is Irish in March! See The Wee Heavies live at Westport Playhouse on St. Patrick's Day, March 17. The Wee Heavies are the real deal! They are a (mostly) a cappella band who are drawn to the music of Ireland and Scotland because they felt they could all really relate to the main themes of traditional Celtic music: drinking, working, fighting, love, and drinking. Join them on St. Patrick's Day as they pick up a frosty glass, reminisce about the days of the Jacobite rebellion, and sing in earth-shaking, heart-rending four-part harmony. Beer specials and prizes for those in festive green attire. Audience: 18+; Tickets: $20.

This hilarious and soulful one-woman stage play introduces the audience to a "star" making her long awaited return to the stage after a hiatus induced by a global pandemic. In "More Upbeat," it's the second night of her new show. As she arrives at her dressing room backstage she receives a critic's review leaving her wondering if she still has it. Can she be a little more up beat to please the critics? It's a rollercoaster of internal dialogue, monologue, comedy, upbeat and spine-chilling songs. This is an elaborately directed story of affirming one's self to redemption. Encore! Theater Group presents More Upbeat directed by Atiera Currie starring Lauron Linnae Thompson. The show is at 7:30 p.m.on March 24, 25 & 26. Audience: All ages; Tickets: $25.

Tickets are now on sale for "Broke, The Game Show Show," making its world premiere on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. This hilarious musical comedy is a fun and inventive show that invites a few brave audience members to participate in the wacky game show, "Go Broke!". Audience members can try their luck at winning big prizes, or can stay in their seats and volunteer friends to take the spotlight. It's part game show, part musical, and ALL party! Groups of 10-20, can enter the code PARTYPACK for a discount. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on April 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 and May 5-6. Audience: 18+; Tickets: $30.