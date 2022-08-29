Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Jewish Theatre Presents World Premiere Of THE BEE PLAY, September 8- 25

This marks the first time in NJT's 24-year history that the theatre has produced a world premiere.

Aug. 29, 2022  

The 2022 season of The J's New Jewish Theatre (NJT) continues this September with the world premiere of The Bee Play, which runs September 8 - 25. This marks the first time in NJT's 24-year history that the theatre has produced a world premiere.

"It is beyond thrilling that The Bee Play, a piece that I believe in so deeply, will have its world premiere in St. Louis this fall. I am grateful to NJT for their unflagging support and can't wait for audiences to see it," said playwright Elizabeth Savage.

The Bee Play is a story of what dreams, anxieties, hopes and forgiveness might look like in the 21st century. 18-year-old Carver Washington, a brilliant Black Bronx beekeeper, finds his only respite from caring for his little sister and his housebound grandmother by escaping to his oasis on his building's roof. His rooftop visits from Devora, a kindred spirit fresh out of Yale and who is setting up a kibbutz in the neighborhood, lead them to share their dreams, anxieties and hopes during a time of colony collapse - both for bees and humans. With the city far below, Carver and Devora use their unique time together to explore their lives, actions and futures.

"One of the inspirations for the play was the genius of Dr. George Washington Carver, who was originally from Missouri. Dr. Carver was able to translate what the world was telling us over 100 years ago. The character of Carver Washington in The Bee Play explains what the world is saying to us today," said director Sarah Whitney.

The production will be directed by Sarah Whitney, who is making her NJT directorial debut. The show will feature a talented cast, including Miles Wadlington, Margery Handy and Riley Adams all making their NJT debut. Annie Zigman, who previously appeared in Laughter on the 23rd Floor is returning to appear in The Bee Play. The creative team is comprised of Dunsi Dai (scenery), Jayson Lawshee (lighting), Amanda Were (sound), Michele Siler (costumes) and Michael Perkins (projection design).

The show premieres at The J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis). Individual tickets for the show are $47-$54.Tickets are available by phone 314-442-3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org. Masks must always be worn properly covering the nose and mouth during all New Jewish Theatre productions.





