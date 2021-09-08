New Jewish Theatre Presents Ari Axelrod in JEWISH BROADWAY

A Celebration of Jewish Broadway honors the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, and Carole King will transport the audience back to the streets of the theatre district, your bubbie's Shabbos table, or the places of your dreams.

A Little Song, a Little Dance, a Little Seltzer Down Your Pants! Starring Eric Williams and Sharon Hunter

December 18 and 19

A performance full of song and comedy to bring you some cheer. Sharon Hunter is a New York Cabaret Artist who has returned home to St. Louis. Eric Williams is an actor and comedian originally from St. Louis who now calls New York and Los Angeles home. This dynamic duo will share stories and song in a performance that is sure to delight.

Tickets are available online, by phone or at the NJT Box office:

https://www.showpass.com/new-jewish-theatre-presents-ari-axelrod-in-concert/

https://www.showpass.com/cabaret-at-the-j-a-little-song-a-little-dance-a-little-seltzer-down-your-pants/

