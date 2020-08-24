Muny Announces Record-Breaking Streaming Totals for First-Ever Online Season

With viewers from 22 countries, the total estimated attendance for the free 10-show summer season: 189,582.

A first in The Muny's 102-year history, estimated attendance totals have been announced for the online 102nd Season. With highlights ranging from never-before-aired Muny Magic at The Sheldon concerts to the creation of a new, critically-acclaimed series, The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, The Muny's one-of-a-kind, free online endeavor was packed with unforgettable performances by Muny artists across the U.S. and unique surprises.

With viewers from 22 countries, the total estimated attendance for the free 10-show summer season: 189,582. This number represents a record-breaking first in The Muny's live-streaming history, and is an aggregated estimate based on YouTube analytics.

Throughout their online season, The Muny was also able to employ several members of its typical summer staff, including trades people, performers, artists and musicians.

"While this season was anything but ordinary, the support from our viewers has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "They took this leap of faith and trusted us to deliver their Muny summer onscreen instead of onstage. We will always be thankful for their unwavering support and for the work of all the people who came together to make this happen. On behalf of the entire Muny family, we can't wait to meet everyone back at The Muny next summer."

"I am so grateful to everyone in the Muny family who worked on and created these 10 streams," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "It was a remarkable collaboration in so many ways, and in this really challenging time, these shows allowed us to create, to celebrate and to be together. We're all very grateful."

