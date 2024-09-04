More Than 347,000 Attendees Visit The Muny's 106th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Muny has announced that more than 347,000 audience members attended performances in Forest Park as part of the theatre’s epic 106th season, which ran June 17-Aug. 25.

“The St. Louis community is the heartbeat of The Muny,” said Muny President & CEO Kwofe Coleman. “Thank you for making us a part of your lives and ensuring that our work — producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all — remains vital for generations to come.”

The 2024 Muny season included Les Misérables, one of Broadway’s most celebrated mega-musicals; the returns of the showstopping Dreamgirls, a magical Muny favorite, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and the timeless Fiddler on the Roof; the Muny premieres of Sara Bareilles’ Waitress and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights; and the long-awaited return of Cole Porter’s hilarious Anything Goes.

“Muny 106 was wonderful onstage, backstage and throughout the audience,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “It was a summer where we all understood how fortunate we are to have The Muny in St. Louis — and in our lives.”

Total attendance for the 2024 Muny season was 347,865, which includes both paid admissions and seats provided through the “free seats” and Community Access Program. Thanks to nearly 1,500 first-come, first-served nightly free seats and Community Access partnerships with St. Louis-area community service organizations, nearly 100,000 guests each year experience a Muny production at no cost. The Muny has a nightly seating capacity of nearly 11,000.

The Muny Community Access Program is sponsored by the Crawford Taylor Foundation, the Thomas A. Kooyumjian Family Foundation and US Bank.

Of 51 scheduled performances in the 2024 season, there were only two rainouts: July 9 (Disney’s The Little Mermaid) and Aug. 15 (In the Heights).

A breakdown of total Muny attendance by production:

Les Misérables • June 17-23 • 52,068

Les Misérables previously was produced at The Muny in 2007 and 2013. Set against the backdrop of post-Revolutionary France and based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel, this celebrated musical follows the journey of Jean Valjean, an ex-convict seeking a fresh start, and his relentless pursuer, Javert. Starring John Riddle, Jordan Donica, Teal Wicks, Red Concepción, Jade Jones, Ken Page, Emily Bautista, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Peter Neureuther, James D. Gish, Kate Kappel, Grace Moore and Will Schulte. Sponsored by Moneta.

Dreamgirls • June 27-July 3 • 44,385

Dreamgirls follows an all-girl Motown singing group on the path from obscurity to superstardom in the 1960s and ’70s. Along the way, the rising stars must question the price of their success and the meaning of family. Starring Tiffany Mann, Aisha Jackson, Courtnee Carter, Charl Brown, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Ron Himes, Aramie Payton, Robby Clater and Natalie Kaye Clater. Sponsored by Ameren.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid • July 8-16 • 71,859

The beloved tale, previously produced at The Muny in 2011 and 2017, centers on young Ariel, who yearns to venture beyond her underwater home and go where the people are, up on land. Starring Savy Jackson, Michael Maliakel, Nicole Parker, Christopher Sieber, Ben Davis, Fergie L. Philippe, Leia Rhiannon Yogi, Jen Cody, Kennedy Kanagawa, Adam Fane and Rich Pisarkiewicz. Sponsored by Edward Jones.

Fiddler on the Roof • July 19-25 • 46,903

The legendary musical tells the story of Tevye the milkman, who clings to the Jewish customs of Anatevka, his hometown in pre-Revolutionary Russia. Fiddler on the Roofpreviously was produced at The Muny in 2016, 2008, 2003, 1998, 1993, 1987, 1982, 1976, 1973 and 1970. Starring Adam Heller, Jill Abramovitz, Samantha Massell, Hannah Corneau, Emerson Glick, Max Chernin, Clay Singer, Andrew Alstat, Jeremy Radin, Cheryl Stern, James A. Butz, Max Chucker, Bob Amaral, Ben Rosenbach, Price Waldman, David Perlman, Jerry Vogel, Ellie Schwartz and Zoe Klevorn. Sponsored by the Staenberg Family Foundation.

Waitress • July 30-Aug. 5 • 46,030

Featuring memorable music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, Waitress centers on Jenna, a baker who dreams of escaping her job, small town and abusive marriage. Adapted from the 2007 film, it’s a satisfying celebration of friendship, motherhood and the magic of a homemade pie. Starring Jessica Vosk, Devin DeSantis, Lissa deGuzman, Nicole Michelle Haskins, Cleavant Derricks, Ben Crawford, Jonah D. Winston, Troy Iwata, Torri Tripoli and Caitlin Witty.

In the Heights • Aug. 9-15 • 44,533

Before Hamilton, the visionary Lin-Manuel Miranda made a splash on Broadway with In the Heights, for which he wrote the music and lyrics. Set against the beats of salsa and hip-hop, it tells the story of Usnavi, who longs to pick up his roots and move away from Washington Heights, the tight-knit New York City neighborhood that shaped him. Starring Benji Santiago, Ariana Burks, Alex Joseph Grayson, Alysia Velez, Nancy Ticotin, Miguel Gil, Martín Solá, Karmine Alers, Darilyn Castillo, Marlene Fernandez, U.J. Mangune and Ángel Lozada. Sponsored by Emerson.

Anything Goes • Aug. 19-25 • 42,087

The hilarious musical comedy with music and lyrics by Cole Porter debuted 90 years ago and was produced at The Muny in 1999, 1982, 1972, 1960 and 1940. In this tap-dancing romp on the high seas, two unlikely pairs on the S.S. American set sail for true love and a boatload of comedic chaos. Starring Jeanna de Waal, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Kevin Chamberlin, George Abud, Kimberly Immanuel, Adrianna Hicks, Ann Harada, Lara Teeter, Eric Jordan Young, Danny Gardner, Spencer Jones and Joe Capstick. Sponsored by Commerce Bank and Commerce Trust Co.

The Muny will announce the lineup for Season 107 at an event Oct. 30 that will also be livestreamed. Connect with The Muny on social media or at muny.org to receive updates.

