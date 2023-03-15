Midnight Company's JUST ONE LOOK Announces Second Extention At The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge

The Blue Strawberry and The Midnight Company have announced that the run for the Linda Ronstadt show, JUST ONE LOOK, is being extended again.

Three additional shows have been added on Wednesday, April 12th, Thursday, April 13th, and Friday, April 14th at 7:30pm. Tickets go on-sale on Friday, March 17th at 10:00 AM and can be reserved by visiting BlueStrawberrySTL.com or by calling 314-256-1745.

JUST ONE LOOK is a theatrical cabaret style performance of Linda Ronstadt's music with a narrative about her life. Critics have called Kelly Howe's performance 'phenomenal' and 'positively dazzling.'