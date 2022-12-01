Max & Louie Presents WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, April 6-23
This boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans.
Playwright Heidi Schreck's highly impactful and timely memoir, What the Constitution Means to Me, winner of Best American play, and finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, opens Max & Louie Productions upcoming 2023 theatrical season, running at The Marcelle Theatre, April 6-23rd in Saint Louis, Missouri.
"When in the Course of human Events it becomes necessary to recover from the fatigue and grief that we have all experienced, Max & Louie Productions presents the opportunity to feel uplifted, to galvanize, and to explore just what the Constitution means to You," said Stellie Siteman, Producing Artistic Director.
This boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. What the Constitution Means to Me is inspired by the prompt she received on these tours: draw a personal connection between your life and the Constitution. Actor Michelle Hand brilliantly resurrects Schreck's teenage and present self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women in her family and the founding document that shaped their lives, digging into its beauty, aspirations, contradictions, and failures.
The cast includes Michelle Hand, Joel Moses, Riley Carter Adams, Aislyn Morrow, and Maahi Saini. Nancy Bell directs.
What the Constitution Means to Me will run at the Marcelle Theatre, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, Saint Louis, Missouri 63103. Free secured parking.
The dates of the production are April 6- April 23, 2023. Tickets are now on sale at maxandlouie.com or by phone at Metrotix (314) 534-1111. Tickets are priced from $15-$50
Max & Louie Productions has received its Missouri ArtSafe certification. To ensure that we may create safely, present safely, and attend safely we pledge to Covid-19 Safety Protocols which patrons are encouraged to view at Max & Louie Productions' website at www.maxandlouie.com.
More Hot Stories For You
November 30, 2022
St. Louis' favorite - and only - parody theatre company, MAGIC SMOKING MONKEY THEATRE presents IT'S A MARVELOUS LIFE! December 2 - 10, 222 at the Robert G. Reim Theatre in Kirkwood Park.
Circus Harmony At City Museum Announces Lineup of Holiday Happenings
November 29, 2022
Circus Harmony, the circus school located at City Museum in downtown St. Louis, can take care of your holidays in one fell swoop! They are offering a number of ways to enjoy the holidays and make gift giving easy. Most of the options are one size fits most and no pieces to lose!
Anne and Mark Burnell Bring Tour to St. Louis' Blue Strawberry Next Month
November 28, 2022
Next stop on their national CD TWO FOR THE ROAD Tour, Chicago's popular and acclaimed musical duos and national Jazz radio favorites, Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell will perform at St. Louis' Blue Strawberry.
Jennifer Theby Quinn Stars In THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS Charity Drive For St. Louis Diaper Bank
November 23, 2022
Jennifer Theby Quinn stars in the hilarious and heartwarming one-woman show 'The Twelve Dates of Christmas' at the Westport Playhouse November 25-December 23. This is the first time the show has ever been performed in St. Louis!
New Jewish Theatre Celebrates Women In Theatre With JERRY'S GIRLS, December 1-18
November 18, 2022
The New Jewish Theatre continues its season with Jerry's Girls, a Jerry Herman musical revue from December 1 – December 18. The musical brings together composer/lyricist Jerry Herman's “greatest hits” - from his many smash productions to some of his lesser well-known musicals. From Mame to Milk and Honey, Hello Dolly! To La Cage Aux Folles, Jerry's Girls lovingly revisits the shows and their music.