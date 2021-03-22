Limited Tickets for RONALD K. BROWN/EVIDENCE at COCA on Sale Now

COCA has announced a limited number of in-person tickets for Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company, April 16-18, 2021, in the new Catherine B. Berges Theatre. The performances also will be livestreamed for at-home viewing. In-person tickets are $25; Livestream tickets are $20.

EVIDENCE, A Dance Company integrates traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word to provide a unique view of human struggles, tragedies, and triumphs. EVIDENCE will perform a collection of ensemble work, including: Grace, commissioned by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater 20 years ago; Mercy, an ethereal movement meditation that seeks to guide our hearts, set to music by Meshell Ndegeocello; and Upside Down, an excerpt from the evening length work Destiny. The concert is a weekend long celebration and culmination of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company's Artist-in-Residence engagement at COCA and features COCA Co-Artistic Director of Dance Kirven Douthit-Boyd as a guest artist.

Ronald K. Brown founded EVIDENCE in 1985 in Brooklyn, New York. The mission of EVIDENCE is to promote understanding of the human experience in the African Diaspora through dance and storytelling and to provide sensory connections to history and tradition through music, movement, and spoken word, leading deeper into issues of spirituality, community responsibility and liberation. Brown is one of the nation's most celebrated choreographers. He has set works on Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, Ballet Hispánico, Cleo Parker Robinson Ensemble, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Jennifer Muller/The Works, Jeune Ballet d'Afrique Noire, Ko-Thi Dance Company, Malpaso Dance Company, Philadanco and many others. Brown additionally received a Fred & Adele Astaire Award for Outstanding Choreography in the Tony Award-winning Broadway and national touring production of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess.

COCA's Artist-in-Residence engagement and performance with Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company was curated in collaboration with COCA's Co-Artistic Directors of Dance Antonio Douthit-Boyd and Kirven Douthit-Boyd. It affirms COCA's commitment to progressing its approach to dance education and elevating the community's dance theatre experience.

Tickets may be purchased through COCA's website at cocastl.org or by phone at 314.725.6555. In-person seats will be assigned the day before the show. Tickets will be issued digitally and scanned from the guest's mobile device when entering the theatre, allowing for contactless entry. There will be no printed tickets or will call pick up.

COCA's Health & Safety Procedures for theatre productions have been approved by St. Louis County. Guests should expect the following health and safety protocols for Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company:

For a full list of health and safety protocols, visit cocastl.org/campus-safety.