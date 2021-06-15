KEEP LIVE ALIVE SAINT LOUIS Raises $100,000 For Those In The Live Event Industry

KEEP LIVE ALIVE SAINT LOUIS, the community fundraiser presented by The St. Louis Classic Rock Preservation Society is proud to announce it has raised over $100,000 from individual donations and local corporate sponsorships from Weber Chevrolet, Ezra Brooks 99, Fair Saint Louis, and Hubbard Broadcasting.

KEEP LIVE ALIVE SAINT LOUIS raised enough funds to grant a $1,000 check for every valid and completed application from people in the St. Louis region who have lost income over the last year due to the pandemic.

In addition to the individual grants, KEEP LIVE ALIVE SAINT LOUIS was able to hire various professionals in the entertainment industry in St. Louis who had been laid-off due to the pandemic in the production of the KEEP LIVE ALIVE video presentation. Those hired in different positions included camera persons, sound and lighting professionals, grips among others.

The campaign launched on March 12, 2021, with a 90-minute video special featuring many local radio personalities from KSHE 95, 92.3 WIL, 105.7 The Point and 106.5 The Arch, along with several local and national recording artists and entertainers including The Red Rocker Sammy Hagar, Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon, Paula Poundstone, Lindsay Ell, Greg Warren, Lady J, Pat Liston and Danny Liston from Mama's Pride, Roland Johnson, Brad Noe and Alexandra Kay.

The campaign was supported by some of the top performance venues in the St. Louis area including The Fabulous Fox Theatre, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, The Pageant, The MUNY, Enterprise Center, Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, The Sheldon, and The Family Arena.