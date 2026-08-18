Jason Robert Brown Will Perform Concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall

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The Muny will present a one-night-only concert event starring four-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at The Sheldon Concert Hall.

Brown is a composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director and performer. He is best known for his scores to several of the most renowned musicals of our time, including the generation-defining The Last Five Years (revived on Broadway in 2025 with Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren); his debut song cycle Songs for a New World; and the seminal Parade , winner of the 1999 Tony Award for best score and the 2023 Tony for best revival of a musical. His other major musicals include 13, The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon In Vegas and The Connector.

“Working on the Broadway revivals of Jason Robert Brown's Parade and The Last Five Years were highlights of my producing career,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “He is a one of the great composer-lyricists of contemporary musical theatre.”

Brown has performed as a soloist or with his band in venues around the world, including sold-out shows at the London Palladium and Carnegie Hall. His albums as a singer-songwriter include Wearing Someone Else's Clothes and How We React and How We Recover on Ghostlight and Coming From Inside the House and Live In Concert With Stephen Sondheim on Concord.

“Jason Robert Brown has a remarkable ability as a songwriter to connect with audiences both inside and outside the theatre,” said Muny Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter. “We're thrilled to welcome him to St. Louis for an intimate evening of his extraordinary music.”

The Muny Presents Jason Robert Brown marks The Muny's first collaboration with The Sheldon since a concert series at the venue that ran from 2015 to 2019. The event is also the latest addition to The Muny's expanding lineup of performances, following The Muny Presents Lionel Richie on Aug. 29 at The Muny.

“The Muny is committed to bringing exceptional musical theatre to St. Louis, and that doesn't end when our summer season does,” said Muny President & CEO Kwofe Coleman. “This concert in partnership with The Sheldon is another exciting opportunity to bring world-class musical artists to our community while connecting The Muny with audiences in a new setting.”



Photo Credit: Joe Mazza

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