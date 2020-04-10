Hamilton Engagement at the Fabulous Fox Postponed

In light of the current COVID-19 concerns in St. Louis and around the country, the Fabulous Fox Theatre has postponed the HAMILTON engagement scheduled to play at the Fox May 5-June 7, 2020. The Fox is in discussion with the HAMILTON producers to reschedule the engagement and hopes to announce that information soon.

Ticket holders should keep their tickets until new dates are announced. More information will be available once new dates are secured.

The Fabulous Fox Theatre hopes to bring the show to St. Louis in 2020, but as with all things related to COVID-19 and the social distancing necessary to keep guests and associates safe, theatre management will follow the lead of government and health officials in this matter.





