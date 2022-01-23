H.M.S. PINAFORE Opens at the Southeast Opera

The comic opera by Gilbert and Sullivan H.M.S. Pinafore was performed on January 21st at the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall by the Southeast Opera. Part of Southeast Missouri State University, the group performed the production without microphones. The piece is directed by Christopher Goeke. The production will play one last time this afternoon, January 23rd, at 3 pm.

According to the Southeast Missouri State University's school news site, The Southeast Arrow, Goeke described his decision to stage the production, saying, "Last year we did an Italian opera. It was a comedy, but still Italian. We haven't done a real musical opera in about four years and haven't done Gilbert and Sullivan style in about 10 years. So, we thought it was a good rotation. It's a very unique style and we wanted to give the students an opportunity to experience it."

Gilbert and Sullivan's first blockbuster is among the most crowd-pleasing comic musicals in history, loved for its dynamite songs, gleefully entertaining story and saucy satire. The captain's daughter is in love with an ordinary sailor but her father has a more sophisticated suitor in mind. Will she and her beloved defy convention and set sail for love? Filled with Sullivan's memorable melodies - infused with fresh musical arrangements ranging from big band swing to classic pop - H.M.S. Pinafore is pure joy and sensational entertainment for everyone, young or old!

For more information about the Southeast Opera and upcoming performances, click here.

Photo Credits: Alyssa Lunsford via The Southeast Arrow