HAMILTON Performance at the Fabulous Fox Cancelled Due To Power Outage
Ticket holders for this evening's performance will be able to exchange into another performance for the engagement which runs through May 15.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Thursday, April 21
TONIGHT'S PERFORMANCE OF HAMILTON WAS CANCELLED
DUE TO A POWER OUTAGE
(St. Louis, MO) – Tonight's performance of HAMILTON was cancelled due to a power outage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. Crews from Ameren were on site tonight and the power was restored about 8:55 p.m.
Ticket holders for this evening's performance will be able to exchange into another performance for the engagement which runs through May 15. All ticket holders will be notified by email to facilitate exchanges or refunds.
Fox Associates and HAMILTON regret this inconvenience and will work to accommodate ticket holders.
