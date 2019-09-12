Go Back In Time To December '63 With The Original Jersey Boys Tribute

The music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons comes to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. DECEMBER '63 showcases all the favorite songs from Frankie Valli including the classics that have been thrilling audiences for decades, along with the most popular singles from the Broadway blockbuster musical, "The Jersey Boys."

Emery Entertainment is pleased to welcome DECEMBER '63 to the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza stage October 18-20. Tickets are $68 and on sale now. Tickets may be purchased through MetroTix at www.metrotix.com or by calling 314/534-1111. Additionally, tickets will be available at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza box office one hour prior to show time. Groups of ten or more should call 314/402-2430 for special rates.

This re-creation of a Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert will have audiences reaching for the high notes as the multi-talented cast and band take you on a musical journey with stops at every phase of the careers of Frankie and the boys! In 1962, the group released their first album, featuring the single "Sherry," which was not only their first charted hit, but also their first number-one song. The Four Seasons followed up "Sherry" with several million selling hits, including "Big Girls Don't Cry," (their second #1 hit), "Walk Like a Man," (their third #1), "Candy Girl" and several others. From 1962 to early 1964, only The Beach Boys matched the Four Seasons in record sales in the United States.

Playhouse @ Westport Plaza is located at 635 Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights, Missouri and is a venue filling a niche for a variety of Broadway and Off-Broadway entertainment that would otherwise not find its way to the St. Louis area. Programming at the venue is offered at affordable ticket pricing so that anyone can have dinner at one of the many restaurants in the area as well as see a great show. For additional information on upcoming events and to download high resolution photos, please visit www.playhouseatwestport.com.





