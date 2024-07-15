Former ALADDIN Star Michael Maliakel Brings His Cabaret Show to Blue Strawberry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off his critically acclaimed run as Prince Eric in The Muny’s production of Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID, Michael Maliakel is bringing his cabaret show to Blue Strawberry in St. Louis.

Maliakel played the lead role in Aladdin on Broadway for three years, has toured the country with the 25th Anniversary production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, and recently made his Kennedy Center Debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s SUNSET BOULEVARD. He sat down with Broadway World to talk about his upcoming shows at Blue Strawberry and his experience working at The Muny.

“The cabaret show I do is based on the very unique path my career has taken,” Maliakel says. He shared that he has picked songs that jump in-and-out of different genres and that makes him really happy musically. The show contains music from the American songbook, the Golden Age of musical theater, some contemporary pieces, and a few Disney tunes as well.

Maliakel trained as an opera singer. He studied at Georgetown University and The Peabody Institue of Music at Johns Hopkins University. He talked about his journey in music and his studies in music theory, sight reading, choral music tradition, language, and diction. When he first moved to New York City he was singing with the American Symphony at Carnegie Hall and the philharmonic orchestra. Maliakel laughed and said, “I’m grateful that I never had to wait tables.”

Even though The Muny is the first time he has performed in St. Louis, Maliakel is connected to the city through others. When performing in Aladdin on Broadway he played opposite Michael James Scott as the Genie. Scott is a Webster University alum and gave Maliakel plenty of tips. “I mentioned to him that I was going to be performing at The Muny and he told me you won’t understand the scale of it until you step on stage for the first time,” he said. Maliakel said he was humbled when he learned about the history of The Muny and the actors who have performed there before him. He knows he is now a part of something that is much bigger than just this one production.

Once he got through rehearsals and the show opened at the Muny, Maliakel’s wife and 2-year-old daughter joined him in St. Louis. “We have been doing a little bit of exploring during the day. We went to the Zoo and visited the City Museum,” he told Broadway World. Maliakel said that he had heard so much about The City Museum that he just had to see it for himself. “What a crazy place,” He exclaimed! He mentioned that they also popped over to the Arch just so they could say they had seen it.

Taking his one man show to Blue Strawberry will give Maliakel the opportunity to perform at one of St. Louis’ smallest and most intimate venues. “I would encourage anyone who enjoys multiple genres of music to come see my show” he said. “There is something for everyone and I’ll make you feel welcome.”

Maliakel's shows are July 18th and 19th, 2024, at the Blue Strawberry. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for dinner service and showtime is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by clicking the link below.

