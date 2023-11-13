First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Standings - 11/14/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jennelle Gilreath Owens - YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU - The Midnight Company 31%

Adam Pascal - SOLO CABARET - Blue Strawberry 26%

Melody Munitz - THE SCIENCE OF LOVE - Ozark Actors Theatre 13%

Kelly Howe - JUST ONE LOOK - The Midnight Company 13%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Blue Strawberry 8%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Blue Strawberry 5%

Ed Golterman - THE 2 LIVES OF KIEL OPERA HOUSE - Multiple 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

AJ Surrell - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 13%

Parker Esse - WEST SIDE STORY - The Muny 10%

Michael Hodges - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 10%

Jaelyn Hawkins - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 9%

Caleb D. Long - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 7%

Mary Mather - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 7%

Stephanie Kluba & Stephen Peirick - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 5%

Luis Salgado - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Dena DiGiacinto - A CHORUS LINE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Kirvin Douthit-Boyd - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 5%

Josh Rhodes - CHESS - The Muny 4%

Sara Rae Womack - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 4%

Stefanie Kluba - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 4%

Heather Beal/Vivian Watt - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 3%

Christopher Page-Sanders - PIPPIN - COCA 3%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Patty Wilcox - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

Ellen Isom - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Danielle Nieves - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 11%

Libby Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 9%

Carol Hodson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 8%

Zachary Phelps - KINKY BOOTS - Tesseract Theatre 7%

Marie Moore - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 5%

Olivia Radle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 5%

Robin McGee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 5%

Sam Hayes - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 5%

Brad Musgrove - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Eileen Engel & Sarah Gene Dowling - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 4%

Colleen Michelson - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 4%

Fabio Toblini - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 3%

Brad Musgrove - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Kayla Dressman - THE MOUSETRAP - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 2%

Brad Musgrove - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Dede Ayite - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Tracy Christensen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

Gray Jinks - THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Leon Dobkowski - SISTER ACT - The Muny 1%

Marc W. Vital II - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 1%

Carolyn Mazuca - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Eileen Engel - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Shevare Perry - PIPPIN - COCA 1%

Sam Hayes - VIOLET - Overduesiste 1%

Elizabeth Henning - THE YEARS - The Midnight Company 1%



Best Dance Production

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 26%

WEST SIDE STORY - The Muny 26%

AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 14%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 14%

PHOENIX RISING PERFORMANCE SERIES - The Black Rep 9%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 9%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

MacLean Blanner - SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 10%

Christy Luster - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 9%

Jørgen Pedersen - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 9%

Brian McKinley - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 9%

Dan Horst - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 8%

Maggie Burrows - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Muny 8%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 7%

Ron Himes - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 5%

Bekah Harbison - VIOLET - Overduesiste 5%

Stephen Peirick - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 5%

Luis Selgado - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Jean Heil and Liz Enloe - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 4%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 3%

Liz Enloe and Jean Heil - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 3%

Justin Been - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Scott Miller - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - New Line Theatre 2%

Justin Been - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Blane Pressler - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Justin Bean - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Scott Miller - NINE - New Line Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jessica Johns Kelly - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 13%

Lisa Portes - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 12%

Christina Rios - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 10%

Trish Brown - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 8%

Ken Clark - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 7%

Scott Bebout - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Courtney Ann Schmitt - MOTHER TRUCKER - Mother Trucker Fringe 6%

Steve Bebout - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Becks Redman - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 4%

Jacqueline Thompson - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 4%

Gary F. Bell - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Robb Davis - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Hana S. Sharif - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Hana S Sharif - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Alan Knoll - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Geovonday Jones - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 2%

Gary Wayne Barker - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Elizabeth Carter - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Carey Perloff - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Kristi Papailler - THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 1%

Sharon Hunter - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Trish Brown - DOUBT: A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 1%

Tim Ocel - SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER - Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis 1%

Sharon Hunter - GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Doug DeGirolamo - THE 39 STEPS - Gaslight Baker Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 10%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 8%

SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 7%

GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 7%

ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 6%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 5%

MOTHER TRUCKER - Mother Trucker Fringe 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 4%

WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

EUBIE! - The Black Rep 3%

AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 3%

A CHORUS LINE - STAGES St. Louis 3%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

CLUE - STAGES ST. Louis 2%

CHESS - The Muny 2%

NINE - New Line Theatre 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 2%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 2%

THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Wylie - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 13%

John Jauss - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 10%

MacLean Blanner - SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 9%

Diana Enloe/Diane Wingerter - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 8%

Bradley Rohlf - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 6%

Eric Wennlund - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 4%

Sean Savoie - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Chris O'Donovan - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 4%

Max Demski - KINKY BOOTS - Tesseract Theatre 3%

Jason Lyons - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 3%

Catherine Adams - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Herrick Goldman - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Jason Lynch - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 3%

Sean Savoie - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Stephen Peirick - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 2%

Jasmine Williams - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 2%

Xavier Pierce - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Robb Davis - THE SNOW QUEEN AND THE GOBLIN - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Tyler Duenow - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Tyler Duenow - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Michael Sullivan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%

Robert Wierzel - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Jayson M. Lawshee - SPELLS OF THE SEA - Metro Theatre Company 1%

Denisse Chavez - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Tony Anselmo - THE YEARS - The Midnight Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Tim Clark - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 13%

Clave Sol - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 12%

Steve Shinnenger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 10%

Colin Healey - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 10%

Joe Schoen - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 7%

Leah Schultz - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Stray Dog Theatre 7%

Jason DeBord - CHESS - The Muny 6%

Mallory Golden - VIOLET - Overduesiste 5%

Erika Gamez - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Charlie Alterman - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 4%

Dave Sonneborn - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Joseph Dryer - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 3%

Leah Schultz - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Cullen Curth - JERRY'S GIRLS - New Jewish Theatre 3%

Jenna Lee Moore - NINE - New Line Theatre 2%

Joseph Schoen - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 2%

Sarah Nelson - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 2%

Dave Sonnenborn - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Joe Schoen - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 2%



Best Musical

FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 11%

GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 10%

SWEENEY TODD - Debut Theatre Company 10%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 9%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 8%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 6%

CHESS - The Muny 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Muny 5%

EUBIE! - The Black Rep 4%

AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 3%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - THE MUNY 3%

MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 2%

NINE - New Line Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - COCA 2%

RAGTIME - Union Avenue Opera 2%

GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Henegar 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE GAME'S AFOOT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 30%

MOTHER TRUCKER - Mother Trucker Fringe 14%

SPELLS OF THE SEA - Metro Theatre Company 13%

FROM THE GARDEN - Wee Laddie Theatrics 12%

RED CURTAIN RIVALRY - Tesseract Theatre 10%

FEMININE ENERGY - Mustard Seed Theater 10%

THIS PALPABLE GROSS PLAY - Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble 6%

BRECHTFAST CLUB - ERA 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tielere Cheatem - KINKY BOOTS - Tesseract Theatre 15%

Nadja Kapetanovich - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 12%

Elsa Davinroy - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 10%

Laila Hutchinson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 6%

Aaron Fischer - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 5%

Allison Crandall - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 4%

Robert Crenshaw - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 4%

De-Rance Blaylock - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 4%

Jessica Vosk - CHESS - The Muny 4%

Mark Lull - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 3%

Maggie Nold - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Diana DeGarmo - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Ann Hier Brown - NINE - New Line Theatre 2%

Avery Lux - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Josh Hoon Lee - PIPPIN - COCA 2%

Jeremy Sevelovitz - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

TJ Staten - PIPPIN - COCA 2%

Scott Moreau - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Heather Matthews - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 2%

Brady Wease - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Sara Sheperd - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 2%

John Riddle - CHESS - The Muny 2%

Kent Coffel - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - New Line Theatre 1%

Eileen Engel - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 1%

Wonu Ogunforowa - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jeremy Schnelt - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 13%

Gabriela Saker - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 9%

Ann Hier Brown - FROM THE GARDEN - Wee Laddie Theatrics 6%

Zoe Vonder Haar - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Diana DeGarmo Young - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Rhiannon Creighton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 5%

Dan Wolfe - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 4%

Mark Price - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Mara Bollini - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 4%

Avery Lux - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Ron Himes - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 3%

Velma Austin - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 2%

Kelvin Roston Jr - TWISTED MELODIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Charlie Franklin - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Guiesseppi Jones - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Brian Slaten - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Caitlin Burress (Posthumous) - MURDER ON THE ORIENTAL RUG - R.A.D. Studios 2%

Stephen Peirick - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Ryan Lawson Maeske - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Michael Thanh Tran - SEEDFOLKS - Metro Theatre 2%

Armando Durán - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Jacob Flekier - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 2%

Ashley Bauman - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 2%

Dustin Petrillo - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Fly North Theatricals 1%

Kate Durbin - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 14%

CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 13%

ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 12%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 10%

WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 6%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 5%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 5%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 4%

THE VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 2%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 2%

GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 1%

TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 1%

SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 1%

THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 1%

TWISTED MELODIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

GLORIA: A LIFE - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

TREEMONISHA - OTSL 55%

THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Union Avenue Opera 45%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Regina Garcia - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 14%

Tim Kelly - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 12%

Tim Mackabee - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 8%

Kyle Kranes-Rutz - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 6%

Lee Savage - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 6%

Caleb D. Long - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 5%

Adam Koch - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Kristen Robinson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Muny 5%

Ann Beyersdorfer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 4%

Edward E. Haynes, Jr. - CHESS - The Muny 4%

Caleb D Long - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Dominic Emery - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Josh Smith - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Dunsi Dai - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 2%

Kate Rance - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Rob Lippert - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Justin Been - GODSPELL - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Tim Jones - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 1%

Robb Davis - THE SNOW QUEEN AND THE GOBLIN - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Robb Davis - TREASURE ISLAND - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Robb Davis - PERSEPHONE - R.A.D. Studios 1%

Kent Coffel and Stephanie Robinson - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 1%

Dunsi Dai - GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Dunsi Dai - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

Ryan Douglass - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Molina/Clave Sol - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 16%

Jacob Baxley - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 13%

John Shivers and David Patridge - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 8%

Jacob Baxley - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 7%

Bethany Gratz - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 7%

Joe Moore - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 7%

Ryan Day - NINE - New Line Theatre 5%

Bethany Gratz - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Jacob Baxley - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Jacob Baxley - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Bethany Gratz - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 3%

T Carlis Roberts - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Nathan A Roberts & Charles Coes - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Mark Bennett & Charles Coes - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Kareem Deanes - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Justin Schmitz - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 2%

Keyon Harrold - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 2%

Amanda Werre - GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Charles Coes & Nathan Roberts - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Amanda Werre - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Jim Archuleta - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ozark Actors Theatre 1%

Amanda Werre - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%

John “JT” Taylor - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 1%

Lamar Harris - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 1%

Christian Kitchens - THE LIGHT - The Black Rep 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nadja Kapetanovich - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 13%

Amora Jones - GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 9%

Taylor Louderman - CHESS - The Muny 8%

Duane Martin Foster - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 4%

Marissa Meyers - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 4%

Jack St. John - FREAKY FRIDAY - Christ Memorial Productions 4%

Stephanie Merritt - NINE - New Line Theatre 4%

Dawn Schmid - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stray Dog Theatre 4%

Avery Lux - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 3%

Shelby Ringdahl Cox - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - STAGES St. Louis 3%

Kimmie Kidd-Booker - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 3%

Caleb Kellehan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 3%

DeAnte Bryant - EUBIE! - The Black Rep 3%

Carol Hodson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 3%

Sharon Hunter - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Muny 3%

Bryce A. Miller - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Grace Langford - INTO THE WOODS - Stray Dog Theatre 2%

Jenny Mollet - AIDA - STAGES St. Louis 2%

Kristin Meyer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 2%

Tyler Eigenscher - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Goshen Theatre Project 2%

Brittany Kohl Hester - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Take Two Productions 2%

Tafra Perryman - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - KTK Productionsadr 2%

Kanisha Kellum - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Fly North Theatricals 2%

Danny Brown - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - New Line Theatre 2%

Ben Shinninger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtains Up Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nadja Kapetanovich - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 17%

Ricki Franklin - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 11%

Lari White - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 5%

Esteban Andres Cruz - TWELFTH NIGHT - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival 5%

Al Alderson - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 4%

Jeff Cummings - CLUE - STAGES St. Louis 4%

Laurel Stevenson - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Prism Theatre Company 4%

Jade Cash - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 4%

Sam Hayes - WRENS - Prism Theatre Company 3%

Christina Rios - BROADWAY BOUND - New Jewish Theatre 3%

Mike DePope - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Hawthorne Players 3%

Stephen Henley - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Mark Kelly - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - St. Louis Shakespeare 3%

Sean Seifert - THE VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Stray Dog Theatre 3%

Tyler Crandall - ORDINARY PEOPLE - Clayton Community Theatre 3%

Xavier Scott Evans - CONFEDERATES - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Michael Thanh Tran - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Chauncy Thomas - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Black Rep 2%

Bryce A. Miller - THE NERD - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Michael James Reed - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 2%

Brian McKinley - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 2%

Cassidy Flynn - GRAND HORIZONS - Moonstone Theatre Company 2%

Christopher Hickey - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Repertory Theatre of St Louis 1%

Carmia Imani - SKELETON CREW - The Black Rep 1%

TJ Alexander - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Moonstone Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

GREASE - Ignite Theatre Company 28%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Muny 23%

SPELLS OF THE SEA - Metro Theatre Company 12%

BIG THE MUSICAL: TYA - STAGES Performing Arts Acadmey; STAGES St. Louis 11%

MARY POPPINS - Spotlight Theatre 7%

TURN UP! - The Black Rep 6%

SEEDFOLKS - Metro Theatre Company 4%

THE MAD TEA PARTY - R.A.D. Studios 4%

FRANKIE MUSE FREEMAN - The Black Rep 3%

PLAN B3 - The Black Rep 2%

