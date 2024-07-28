Feature: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Riverside Theatre Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The city of Hermann, Missouri rests on the banks of the Missouri River and is the home to some of Missouri’s most popular wineries. In the heart of downtown Hermann, just 90-minutes west of St. Louis, is a small old movie house. The Showboat Community Theater sits just a half block east of Route 19 on 4th Street. According to cinematreasures.org, the theater was opened in 1935 and closed in 1961. Eleven years later the theater was restored and reopened. It is now used to show classic films and host live performances. This weekend, the Broadway Musical THE SOUND OF MUSIC opened in the historic theater for a ten-show run.

The full-blown musical production is being presented by a new theater group appropriately named Riverside Theatre Project. Founded by award winning actor Christina Rios, Riverside Theatre Project is a joint venture between the theater, R-S Theatrics, and Half Act Theatre Company.

Just prior to the Saturday matinee, Rios told Broadway World that she had a vision to bring urban and rural theatre companies together to learn from one another. She said, “It's a dream of mine to create these shows for both the people of Hermann and the visiting tourists.” The St. Louis area has a thriving professional theatre scene with 35 professional companies creating locally produced plays, musicals, and operas. Now, Rios is reaching out beyond the city

Rios directed the humble production that she calls “our little show with big heart!” Half of the cast is from Hermann and half from St. Louis. The company includes talented actors and singers who comfortably handled the Rogers and Hammerstein score. The eight women cast as the nuns, the children, and several of the principal actors delivered beautiful harmonies and melodic renditions of the well-known score.

Through auditions, Rios found an insanely talented college student, MacLean Blanner, to play the role of the eldest Von Trapp child Liesel. Blanner is currently studying acting and musical theatre at the University of Southern California (USC.) Blanner’s turn as Liesel was magnificent. She has immense stage presence and a strong soprano voice. It was no small feat for the young performer to steal a show from actors with significantly more experience. When speaking about Blanner, Rios said, “She has a bright future. Her star is on the rise.” MacLean Blanner as Liesel and Riley Stevio as Rolf; PHOTO CREDIT: Marissa Meadows

Riverside Theatre Project’s production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC is filled with many charming moments. It is a wonderful introduction to the community. It is likely that the residents of Hermann will anticipate Riverside Theatre Project’s 2025 show. Rios has already announced that the production will be Meredith Wilson’s THE MUSIC MAN. It is a perfect choice for a town that sits on a river. Next summer Hermann is going to have “trouble, right here in river city.”

THE SOUND OF MUSIC will continue its run next weekend with five performances on Thursday, Friday, Saturday (matinee and evening), and Sunday (matinee), August 1st – 4th. Evening performances are at 7:00 p.m. and matinee performance are at 1:00 p.m. Click the link below for tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Marissa Meadows

