FLANAGAN'S WAKE Comes to The Playhouse at Westport Plaza

Emery Entertainment will present the St. Louis debut of FLANAGAN'S WAKE at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza, January 24-March 21, 2020. Performances run Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with a special Tuesday, March 17, St. Patrick's Day performance. Tickets are $24.50 and $29.50, and are on sale now through MetroTix at www.metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Additionally, tickets will be available at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza box office one hour prior to show time. Groups of 10 or more should call 314-616-4455 for special rates.

Already a long-running smash hit in Chicago, FLANAGAN'S WAKE is a hilarious, interactive show that brings Flanagan's Irish family to St. Louis where they will memorialize his passing. Audiences participate in this comedic memorial with plenty o' pints, crazy sing-a-longs, telling of witty tales and mourn the passing of one of their own: Flanagan.

Audiences will pay their respects to glowering Mother Flanagan and to poor grieving fiancée, Fiona Finn. Listen to a eulogy written by County Sligo's best-known writer, Mickey Finn, and tip a pint with Brian Ballybunion, himself a weaver of tales. You can cross yourself with the blessings from St. Gregory's parish priest, Father Damon Fitzgerald, or cross your fingers that local pagan Kathleen Mooney doesn't cast a spell on you. Mayor Martin O'Doul will preside over the proceedings with an iron hand (and a parched throat).

Directed by Lee Anne Mathews, with music direction by Charlie Mueller, FLANAGAN'S WAKE stars Brett Ambler, Lynn Berg, Matt Billings, Patrick Blindauer, Bill Burke, Teresa Doggett, Steve Isom, Alan Knoll, Dustin Petrillo, Janelle Pierce, Sean Seifert and Jennifer Theby-Quinn.

The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza is located at 635 Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights, Missouri and is a venue filling a niche for a variety of Broadway and Off-Broadway entertainment that would otherwise not find its way to the St. Louis area. Programming at the venue is offered at affordable ticket pricing so that anyone can have dinner at one of the many restaurants in the area as well as see a great show.





