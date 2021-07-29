Dance St. Louis Announces 56th Season

Dance St. Louis, one of the country's oldest nonprofit dance presenters, is pleased to announce its 2021/22 season. Now in its 56th year, Dance St. Louis continues its mission of bringing world-class dance that wouldn't otherwise be presented to the St. Louis region. The 56th season features four distinct presentations by prominent dance companies and artists from across the country and beyond. The line-up includes An Evening of Ballet Stars 3 (November 6), Tango Argentina (February 5), Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (April 16), and the 14th Annual Emerson SPRING TO DANCE Festival 2022 (May 27, 28 & 29). All presentations are presented at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. Season subscriptions are currently on sale and range in price from $108 to $206. Single tickets go on sale later this season.

An Evening of Ballet Stars 3

Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Touhill Performing Arts Center

The Joffrey Ballet, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Miami City Ballet and more! Be among the stars as a new lineup of elite principal dancers from some of America's most iconic and prestigious ballet companies present an explosive performance. After two years of sold-out performances, An Evening of Ballet Stars proves to be a true crowd pleaser and audience favorite. It's an opportunity to see leading dance artists as they descend into our city and ignite the stage at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. The all-star powerhouse cast includes Victoria Jaiani, award-winning lead dancer of The Joffrey Ballet and Fabrice Calmels, the world's tallest ballet dancer and iconic former lead dancer of The Joffrey Ballet; Indiana Woodward, soloist of New York City Ballet, and Daniel Ulbricht, esteemed principal dancer of New York City Ballet; Hee Seo, the first Korean principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre and one of the youngest dancers to be promoted to principal in ABT history; Katia Carranza, principal dancer at Miami City Ballet, and Carlos Quenedit, principal dancer of Miami City Ballet.

Tango Argentina

February 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Touhill Performing Arts Center

12 of Argentina's greatest tango dancers and musicians take to the stage in an extraordinary, thrilling journey showcasing the spirit, sensuality, and charisma of tango. Created by Marcos Ayala, award-winning artistic director, choreographer and one of the great male artists of the tango stage, Tango Argentina features choreographic traditions and contemporary stories to highlight the beauty, elegance, passion and sensational style of tango. It's a spectacular musical show that takes audiences on an alluring journey to see tango's Buenos Aires origins and continuing evolution as an exquisite, popular and kinetic art form. The virtuosity of dancers Ivana Ayala and Pedro Sanchiz along with the other cast of accomplished dance couples showcase synchronous movements of great interpretive technique. Tango Argentina is said to leave audiences astonished and amazed beyond their expectations!

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

The World's Foremost All-Male Comic Ballet Company

Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Touhill Performing Arts Center

It's "the funniest night you will ever have at the ballet" (Sunday Times). Mark your calendar and buy your tickets early to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the world-renowned gentlemen of the TROCKS live at their first St. Louis performance! Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo is the world's foremost all-male comic ballet company that has been performing across the globe for 40 years and lauded as "one of the greatest acts on the planet" (The Express, London). The company of professional male dancers performs the full range of ballet and modern dance repertoire, including classical and original works in faithful renditions of the manners and conceits of those dance styles. The comedy is achieved by incorporating and exaggerating the foibles, accidents, and underlying incongruities of serious dance. The fact that men dance all the parts-heavy bodies delicately balancing on toes as swans, sylphs, water sprites, romantic princesses, angst-ridden Victorian ladies-enhances rather than mocks the spirit of dance as an art form, delighting and amusing the most knowledgeable, as well as novices, in the audiences. The TROCKS' original purpose was to bring the pleasure of dance to the widest possible audience, and they will, as they have done for 40 years, "Keep on Trockin'."

14th Annual SPRING TO DANCE Festival 2022

Memorial Day Weekend

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 27, 28 & 29, 2022

Touhill Performing Arts Center

The Midwest region's most celebrated dance festival returns for a 14th year! 18 companies from coast to coast flock to St. Louis to bestow their artistry. It's an unmatched buffet of dance, featuring three days of nonstop bright, beautiful dance from a wide array of nationally touring professional companies. As one of the region's must-see festivals, SPRING TO DANCE offers something for everyone, from modern, ballet and contemporary to tap, aerial, hip hop, flamenco and more, with a distinct, dynamic program each night. For the 2021/22 season Emerson SPRING TO DANCE Festival returns to its longstanding home at the Touhill Performing Arts Center, with performances in the 1,500-seat Anheuser-Busch Performance Hall. Come experience what the St. Louis Post-Dispatch describes as "a celebration of dance and as an invitation to bask in its artistry" and the Chicago Tribune hails as "arguably the best dance buffet in the Midwest."

2021/22 season ticket packages are currently on sale and are available by phone at 314-534-6622, or online at https://www.dancestlouis.org/21-22-season-subscription.

Purchasing a 2021/22 season subscription gives subscribers promised best seats, most advantageous pricing, no ticket fees, guaranteed access to this season's presentations, and a new option to defer full payment for 4-show and 3-show packages.

There are three subscription options: 4-Show Package, 3-Show Package, and a new 2-Show/You-Pick-Two Package. Subscription pricing ranges from $114 - $206.