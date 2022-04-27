DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE Comes to The J's New Jewish Theatre in June

The J's New Jewish Theatre will continue its 24th season in June with the romantic comedy, Dear Jack, Dear Louise from June 9 - 26, 2022. The show follows the tremendous success of the season's last show, Laughter on the 23rd floor.

"I am so pleased to present the regional premier of Ken Ludwig's sweet and earnest love story," said artistic director Eddie Coffield.

The production will be directed by Sharon Hunter, artistic director of Moonstone Theatre Company and is making her NJT directorial debut. The show will feature a talented two-person cast, NJT veteran Ryan Lawson Maeske as Jack and Molly Burris, who will be making her NJT debut, as Louise. The creative team is comprised of Dunsi Dai on scenery, David LaRose on lighting, Amanda Were on sound and Michele Siler on costumes.

"I am thrilled to be making my NJT directing debut, "said Sharon Hunter. "I am honored to help tell the real-life story of two people who fall in love while corresponding during WWII. My family worked for the USO for over 15 years and both my mother and grandmother corresponded with loved ones serving in the military during WWII and Vietnam. This play is very close to my heart," she said.

Dear Jack, Dear Louise is inspired by the playwright's parents romance as pen pals during World War II.

The play chronicles the romance that spans the duration of World War II between a young military doctor, stationed in Medford, Oregon, and other places, and a budding young actress whose career hopes have taken her all the way from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Given the distance between them, the only way they can conduct, let alone evolve, their relationship is through letters, exchanged at times at breakneck pace and at other times with frustrating, worrisome slowness.

The show will premiere at The J's Wool Studio Theatre at 2 Millstone Campus Drive in St. Louis. Individual tickets for the show are $47-$54. Season tickets and flex passes, which feature a five-ticket package customized to the ticket holder's preference are available through the Box Office, by phone 314-442-3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org. Masks must always be worn properly covering the nose and mouth during all New Jewish Theatre productions.