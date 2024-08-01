Cast Set for DIAL M FOR MURDER AT The Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will kick off the 2024/25 Season with the suspense thriller Dial ‘M’ for Murder by Frederick Knott. Dial ‘M’ for Murder, which inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, combines passion, blackmail and revenge into a breathtaking, edge-of-your-seat murder mystery when a gold-digging husband’s perfect crime misfires, trapping all parties in a sinister and dangerous web of lies. Performances begin September 18 and run through October 13 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University.

Dial ‘M’ for Murder features a killer cast, all with ties to St. Louis, including St. Louis native Jenelle Chu (Bernhardt/Hamlet on Broadway) as Margot, Jordan Coughtry (Twelfth Night, Macbeth at Illinois Shakespeare Festival) as Tony, Rep favorite Eric Dean White (It’s a Wonderful LIfe: A Live Radio Play) as Inspector Hubbard, current Webster University student Ethan Dunne Stewart as Thompson, Jayson Heil (All My Sons, The New Jewish Theatre) as Max and David Diaz Weynand (Uncle Vanya, The Rogue Theater) as Lesgate.

Dial ‘M’ for Murder is directed by Melissa Rain Anderson who returns to The Rep after directing crowd favorites The Play That Goes Wrong, The Wolves and The Marvelous Wonderettes. Joining her on the design team is set design by local favorites Peter and Margery Spack (The Play that Goes Wrong, The Rep), costume design by Ruby Kemph, lighting design by Minjoo Kim (A Christmas Carol, Kansas City Rep), sound design by Amanda Werre (August: Osage County, The Rep) and stage manager Emilee Buchheit.

“Who doesn’t love a good thriller, especially one in the theater where the collective audience is in on the action - oooing, gasping and rooting for the truth to come out at each twist and turn,” said Kate Bergstrom, Augustin Family Artistic Director. “That coming together, edge of your seat, multi-generational Hitchcock-esque experience is priceless in this live story event. With a fantastic team of actors and designers, this timeless ode to collective detective work will surely delight audiences night after night.”

Dial ‘M’ for Murder first appeared on BBC Television in March of 1952 before premiering in London’s West End that same year. The play had a modest budget and the actors were asked to provide their own costumes. The play, of course, went on to be a huge success on both stage and screen. In October of 1952 it premiered on Broadway where John Williams won the 1953 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Inspector Hubbard. The play ran for 552 performances. The following year the film adaptation, directed by Alfred Hitchock hit the theaters starring Grace Kelly, Ray Miland, Robert Cummings, Anthony Dawson, and John Williams reprising his role. The rest is history.

The Rep’s 2024/25 Season is dedicated in loving memory to long time patron Ann P. Augustin for whom the Augustin Family Artistic Director role is named. She recently passed away surrounded by family at the age of 91.

“Ann P. Augustin was a life long patron of the arts and has left an indelible mark on The Rep with her unwavering support and countless volunteer hours that have spanned decades,” said Danny Williams, Managing Director. “Her passion and generosity has allowed us to flourish and stretch our storytelling muscle in ways that the average audience member might not realize. It is with profound gratitude and affection that we dedicate this 2024/25 Season to her memory. Her legacy will continue to inspire us all for generations to come.”

For more information, please visit repstl.org.

