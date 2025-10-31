Broadway World Previews the U.S. Premiere of AN ORCHARD FOR CHEKHOV at Upstream Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When Upstream Theater’s new production of An Orchard for Chekhov opens it will pair two of the finest regional actors working in theater today. Houstonian Sally Edmundson and St. Louisan J. Samuel Davis will star in the U.S. premiere of Pedro Bricio’s comedic drama.

Upstream Theatre’s artistic director Philip Boehm tapped Steven K. Smith to translate Bricio’s script from Portuguese to English. Boehm will direct. Edmundson, Davis, and Boehm sat down with Broadway World to talk about bringing An Orchard for Chekhov to the stage.

Director Philip Boehm says, “As soon as I acquired the rights to produce this play, I immediately reached out to Sally and J.” Boehm knew they were the perfect actors to take on the role of the aging actress Alma and the mysterious man who appears to be Alma’s cheerleader, bring love into her life, increase her happiness, and shape her psyche.

Edmundson calls Alma a larger-than-life actor. When describing her character, she shared an anecdote. “Decades ago I had the opportunity sit with playwright Terrence McNally at a dinner party,” Edmundson continued, “and as we chatted, he asked me what roles were in my wish list.” She told McNally that she wanted to play Lady Macbeth, Hedda Gabler, and Cleopatra.

McNally said to Edmundson, “So, you want to play characters who are bigger than you are.”

Edmundson responded to him saying, “No, I want to play characters who are as big as I am!”

“That’s exactly who Alma is. She is an actor who thrives on the creative process. The world of fabrication really jazzes her,” Edmonson shared. She said Alma was a successful Brazilian actress who hasn’t worked in many years. “Alma is feeling antsy and disconnected. She has a line in the play that says she wants to shine again. Alma needs perform one more time.”

Davis was a bit coyer when he talked about his character. He shared that the man he plays is important to Alma’s journey. Davis says, “He’s there for her specifically. He is important to Alma, gives her what she needs, and eggs her on.”

When asked about why he wanted to produce this play, Philip Boehm, said, “I read a review that a critic had posted on Instagram. The play interested me, and I reached out to the critic who put me in touch with the playwright. Bricio responded and I was able to acquire the rights.”

Edmundson, Davis, and Boehm say that An Orchard for Chekhov is a play with a lot of humor, irony and heart. “It is a play that is about real people who have real problems. It will resonate with our audience, move them emotionally, and make them think,” says Boehm. “It is wistful and imaginative.”

“I think the play examines transition from the past to the future,” says Edmundson. “It has a great sense of nostalgia for lost youth and lost way of life.”

In addition to the plays humor, Davis describes the play as a thought provoking and meaningful comedy. “Audiences need to come and see this play because you will not see this anywhere else.” Davis added, “It is completely original. Philip purposefully goes to find scripts from other countries, translates them, and brings them here. It will immerse you into a different culture.”

Davis and Edmundson will be joined on stage by actors Aaron Orion Baker, Jocelyn Padilla, and Sarah Wilkinson. Baker has performed in upstream shows before. Padilla and Wilkinson will be making their Upstream debuts in An Orchard for Chekhov.

“After casting J. and Sally we had auditions. Jocelyn and Aaron played off one another perfectly. They are a great pairing. Sarah brought an enthusiasm and physicality to her audition,” says Boehm. “It’s a well-rounded group of actors who bring a diversity of acting approaches to their roles.”

Edmundson added to Boehm’s comments about diversity of the cast and the story that blends Brazilian culture with the Russian Chekhovian influence. “It’s a wonderful amalgam of cultures that fuse in a play that has so much heart.” She called An Orchard for Chekhov one of the most interesting plays she has read in a long time.

Boehm says, “I want our audience to see this fabulous cast doing excellent work and having fun while doing it. I want people to see what theater can be!”

Pedro Bricio’s An Orchard for Chekhov opens at The Marcelle on November 7 and continues through November 23, 2025. Visit upstreamtheater.org for more information.