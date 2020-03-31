Broadway Stars Join Stages St. Louis In Bringing Performing Arts Education To Students At Home

STAGES Performing Arts Academy is excited to welcome several Broadway Stars to their new online education program to bring performing arts home during this time of uncertainty.

In response to the virus crisis, STAGES has launched brand new streaming and digital educational content for any and all students to take part in.

The reach of these incredible opportunities will be expanded, starting this week, with major Broadway talents joining the roster of teaching artists and interview subjects. The STAGES organization is honored to welcome NEWSIES star Jeremy Jordan, AVENUE Q star Ann Harada, and one of the creators of [TITLE OF SHOW] Hunter Bell to the team.

Jeremy Jordan recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, AMERICAN SON and reprised his role in the recent Netflix adaptation. He will star as Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the upcoming feature, SPINNING GOLD. Other Broadway: NEWSIES (Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk nominations), BONNIE & CLYDE (Theatre World Award), WEST SIDE STORY, ROCK OF AGES, WAITRESS. TV: Series regulars on CW's "Supergirl", NBC's "Smash", Disney Channel's "Tangled"; guested on "The Flash," "Law and Order: SVU." Films: AMERICAN SON, THE LAST 5 YEARS opposite Anna Kendrick, JOYFUL NOISE with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, NEWSIES. Follow @JeremyMJordan for concert and music updates.

Ann Harada originated the role of Christmas Eve and appeared in THE VINEYARD, Broadway and London productions of AVENUE Q and spent two years as stepsister Charlotte in RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA. Other Broadway: 9 TO 5, LES MISERABLES (revival), SEUSSICAL, M. BUTTERFLY. Her solo concert was featured in Lincoln Center's American Songbook series in 2014. Film: THE NEST (alt. title: Sisters), ADMISSION, HOPE SPRINGS, THE ART OF GETTING BY, FEEL, HAPPINESS. TV includes: SMASH (recurring as Linda, the Stage Manager), THE BIG C, LIPSTICK JUNGLE, and 30 ROCK.

Hunter Bell earned an OBIE Award, a Drama League nomination, and a Tony nomination for Best Book of a Musical, all for the original Broadway musical [TITLE OF SHOW]. Other credits include the books for SILENCE! THE MUSICAL (Lucille Lortel Nomination, Outstanding Musical), NOW. HERE. THIS. (Vineyard Theatre), BELLOBRATION! (Ringling Bros. Circus), VILLAINS TONIGHT! (Disney Cruise Lines), FOUND (IAMA Theatre, Atlantic Theater, Drama Desk Nomination), Julie Andrews' THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL (Goodspeed), and OTHER WORLD (Bucks County Playhouse). Hunter is a STAGES alum, as well as a graduate and distinguished alumnus of Webster University's Conservatory of Theatre Arts and currently serves on the board of the Educational Theatre Association and Educational Theatre Foundation.





