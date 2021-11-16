Broadway Is Back At The Fabulous Fox With PRETTY WOMAN

The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis will welcome touring Broadway productions back to the Fox stage and guests back into its house with the opening of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL on Tuesday, November 16. After navigating through a 20 month closure due to the pandemic, the Fox is ready to open its doors to one of its largest Broadway subscription bases in Fox history with 31,000 plus season ticket holders anxiously ready to return to their seats. It's been 618 days since Broadway has been on the Fox stage and tonight that ends.

"I am beyond thrilled that our long intermission is finally over as we kick off our 39th Broadway season," said Mary Strauss, Fox Associates co-owner and director of the historic theatre's 1982 restoration. "Words cannot fully express the gratitude that my partners Lisa Baudendistel-Suntrup, Julie Baudendistel-Noonan, and I have for our season ticket holders, members and fans who are eagerly returning to watch the best of Broadway and concerts. With their support, 80 full time dedicated associates returned to work along with the 200-300 employees required to staff each performance. Our hearts are full as we now look forward to our 40th anniversary in 2022."

Paula Wagner, lead producer of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL said, "The Fabulous Fox has been a gathering point for St. Louis theater fans for generations, and after being closed for 20 months due to the pandemic, it's an honor to have PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL be the first show back to grace this historic stage. Our incredible cast can't wait to welcome audiences back to the Fox with this joyous, fun, and uplifting production."

With the Fox reopening, COVID safety protocols have been put in place, currently through January 2, 2022. Fabulous Fox guests ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test along with a photo ID for entry into the Fox Theatre. To assist with this process, the Fabulous Fox is excited to offer online check-in system for all shows. This allows guests to upload their vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test results through their smartphone, tablet, or home computer. Go to https://fabulousfoxcheckin.com

Fabulous Fox guests can upload their vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test results with their smart phone before arriving at the theatre. Guests will be able to visit on their smart phone beginning 72 hours prior to show time to start the process. Guests who upload their information prior to their arrival will be directed to a separate line for faster check-in.