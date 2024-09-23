Brett Eldredge to Perform at the Fox Theatre in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brett Eldredge's 12-date “GLOW: Welcome to the Family” tour will include a stop in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox on Wednesday, December 18 at 8:00 p.m. Eldredge shared about the tour, "I feel honored that these Christmas shows have become such a tradition for so many families to get in the spirit of the season. This upcoming tour is going to be sprinkled with some extra magic, new original Christmas songs and classic holiday stories. My goal is for everyone to feel right at home and leave as part of one BIG beautiful family! Merry Christmas, welcome to the Family! Let's Glow!" In addition to The Fabulous Fox, the tour, featuring support from Stacey Ryan, will find Mr. Christmas himself performing multiple nights at historic venues including The Chicago Theater, New York's Beacon Theatre, Boston's Wang Theatre, and will close at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Recently Eldredge announced Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), his eighth full-length LP and third holiday album. The album is a collection of eight original holiday songs destined to become seasonal classics and first on his own label, Warm and Cozy Records. See track list below and pre-order the full album on all formats here. The vinyl edition of the album will be available on October 25th.

“Sweet December,” a duet with Kelly Clarkson, is the first song to be available before the album's release and is out now. Clarkson and Eldredge's ease and warmth as vocalists and collaborators flow through the song building excitement for holidays to come. As Eldredge explains, “after singing “Under the Mistletoe” together, I knew there was no one else in the world I wanted to sing this song with...Kelly's voice has this soulful retro feeling. I've never done a Christmas song in this style, and I really love it.” Kelly Clarkson also adds, “I've been fortunate enough to record songs with Brett, go see him live, and have him on my show! He has one of my favorite voices and I will sing with him anytime, anywhere! I hope people dig ‘Sweet December' as much as we do!” Listen to “Sweet December” here.

This year, Eldredge invites fans to unplug and gather around the kitchen table with Welcome to the Family: The Game, an exclusive board game printed onto the inner gatefold of the album's vinyl edition. With pop-up game pieces for up to 8 players, it's perfect for festive fun. Plus, fans who roll Santa's special virtual die could win surprise holiday prizes. The vinyl will be accompanied by a printed inner sleeve and will be available in a website exclusive signed Christmas splatter LP, retail exclusive Evergreen LP, Amazon exclusive red LP, and black LP. The signed Christmas splatter LP will only be available to members of the Locals Fan Club, a tight-knit community for Brett Eldredge fans, offering early access to presale tickets, exclusive content, and special music releases. For over 4 years, fans have been joining the family—don't miss out! Become a member today here.

Expanding on the inspiration for the album Eldredge draws on memories that feel lived in, like a favorite holiday sweater. “When you listen, I hope it reminds you to lean into your traditions and maybe reach to someone you haven't talked to in a while. Loosen up a little and be who you are during the holidays. Embrace love, family, and togetherness. Don't take it all too seriously. I just want to tell my stories and do what feels right in my heart.”

On the album's title, Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), he elaborates, “I had a story in my head of introducing a stranger to my really whacky experience of going home for the holidays and meeting all of the interesting, crazy, beautiful, and awesome characters in my family. I had just experienced another Christmas with 50 people in my house. We opened presents, went to Christmas service, and everybody was sleeping in the attic. At the end of the song, I introduce everyone to my family, everyone from my brother and mother to Uncle Jim and Aunt Margo.”

Brett Eldredge is an award-winning Illinois-born and Nashville-based multiplatinum singer, songwriter, producer, and entertainer. Since 2010 Brett has earned a reputation as an eloquently clever songwriter, a showstopping performer, and with a growing catalog boasting a pair of Gold-certified albums and nine singles certified either Gold or Platinum by the RIAA. Beyond gathering billions of streams, he has notched seven #1's on Country Radio, launched two albums into the Top 3 of the Billboard 200, and taken home various honors at the CMA Awards, ACM Awards, and BMI Country Awards. He also served up two fan-favorite holiday albums, Glow [2016] and Mr. Christmas [2021]. Among many highlights, his cover of “Baby, It's Cold Outside!” [feat. Meghan Trainor] emerged as a staple, generating over 207 million Spotify streams and counting. Glow ignited the spark for the annual Glow tour. He draws listeners right into the magnetic pull of the holidays soundtracked by boisterous big band orchestration, heartfelt balladry, and simultaneously warm and robust vocals.

Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family) Track Listing

1 Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family)

2 It Must Be Christmas

3 Sweet December (featuring Kelly Clarkson)

4 Warm and Cozy

5 The Night St. Nick Got Sick

6 Season of Lights and Wonder

7 Who Will You Be Kissing on New Year's Eve? (featuring Idarose)

8 Welcome to the Family (Reprise)

Brett Eldredge – GLOW: Welcome to the Family Tour Dates

with special guest Stacey Ryan

Fri 11/29 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sat 11/30 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sun 12/1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Fri 12/6 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Sat 12/7 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Sun 12/8 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Tues 12/10 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Thur 12/12 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Fri 12/13 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Sat 12/14 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Wed 12/18 St Louis, MO Fox Theatre

Friday 12/20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

