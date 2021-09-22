BWW Review: DREAMING ZENZILE at The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis

At a time when social justice issues and the role of entertainers bringing attention to relevant social issues is more prescient than ever, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' production of Dreaming Zenzile is both uplifting and relevant.

Based on the life of South African singer and activist Zenzile Miriam Makeba, (whose name translates as "you have done it to yourself") this world premiere production was in tech rehearsal when the pandemic lockdown began, forcing the production to roll over into this season.

Better late than never, Dreaming Zenzile is a stunning presentation filled with music and messages. It is a labor of love from by Grammy-nominated international music sensation Somi Kakoma who stars as Makeba in a tour de force performance that covers the singer's life and career.

Set during Zenzile's last concert in 2008, a tired Makeba goes all out to raise the conscience and the consciousness of her people. Before taking the stage, Makeba feels the presence of her ancestors transporting her through the memories of her past on an emotional and spiritual journey of reconciliation filled with domestic violence, incarceration, and tragic loss.

As seen here, Zenzile (also dubbed "Mama Africa") was a spirited performer who captivated audiences with her powerful voice. Her prestigious career and fearless activism led to her appointment as a United Nations goodwill ambassador, solidifying her acclaim as a performer who was uncompromising in her art and dedication to social justice.

Onstage, Kakoma's transformation into Zenzile is astonishing. Mimicking her mannerisms, inflections, and voice to perfection, she inhabits the role of her idol to perfection. As the two become one, it is clear that Kakoma is using Zenzile's toil and triumphs to address the contemporary issues she has faced as a modern performer and advocate.

Dreaming Zenzile also deals with the singer's involvement in both the American civil rights movement and the fight against Apartheid. It also covers her marriage to Black Panther Stokely Carmichael which led to her banishment from American radio. Despite these setbacks, Makeba continued to live a rich life of song and social consciousness that continue to inspire to this day.

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and featuring invigorating performances from an ensemble that includes Phindi Wilson, Phumzile Sojola, Naledi Masilo, and Aaron Marcellus as the Sangoma Chorus, Dreaming Zenzile is a formidable piece of theater highlighted by Kakoma's phenomenal embodiment of Makeba.

Dreaming Zenzile plays at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts through October 3rd. For showtimes and more information, visit http://www.repstl.org