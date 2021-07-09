BWW Previews: THE BLACK REP 45TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON at Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company announces its 45th Anniversary Season with in-person performances beginning in September 2021 at the Edison Theatre on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis. Set to emerge from the pandemic for live audiences the compelling new season of work features both well-established and new Black voices.

The season opens with "Sweat," a Pulitzer-Prize winning drama fitting for the current times, followed by "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea," exploring one young man's present-day heroic quest. The season continues with "Fireflies," a telling of the complexities of love and color, and "Behind the Sheet," the untold story behind the sacrifices made for a significant medical breakthrough. The season closes with "Jitney," August Wilson's powerful look at one community's unwavering determination and connection. Each production will include post-show talk backs and intergenerational matinees.

"As we all pick up the pieces of our life in our community, we wanted to include a range of plays that explore how people define their self-worth and cope with society's view," said Ron Himes, Founder and Producing Director of The Black Rep. "With each of our five productions this season we'll ask our audience to join us to explore their own identity and place. And, I personally can't wait to see everyone."

Sweat by Lynn Nottage September 8-26, 2021 at the Edison Theatre, Washington University

Addressing the complexities of race, class and friendship at a pivotal moment in America, this heartfelt drama tells the story of a group of co-workers who find friendship working on a factory floor. With layoffs and picket lines entering the picture, these friends must decide if they should look out for each other - or prioritize themselves.

Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea by Nathan Alan Davis January 12-30, 2022 at the Edison Theatre, Washington University

When 18-year-old Dontrell Jones decides to voyage into the Atlantic Ocean in search of an ancestor lost during the Middle Passage, his family struggles with the thought of losing their prized son. Blending poetry, humor, wordplay and ritual, this rhythmic journey is a present-day hero's quest to explore the lengths and depths we must go to rewrite history's wrongs.

Fireflies by Donja R. Love February 9-27 at the Hotchner Studio Theatre, Washington University

Set in the Jim Crow South, "Fireflies" tells the story of Olivia, the inspiring speechwriter and force behind her charismatic husband Charles and his freedom movement. When four little girls are bombed in a church, the couple's relationship is thrown into jeopardy.

Behind the Sheet by Charly Evon Simpson March 16-April 3 at The Berges Theatre, COCA

This compelling work challenges what history remembers and reframes the very origin story of a great medical breakthrough. This production is made possible in part by the Ensemble Studio Theatre/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science and Technology Project along with additional support from Caleres and The Black Rep's Sophisticated Ladies.

Jitney by August Wilson May 11-29 at the Edison Theatre, Washington University

Set in the late 1970's, August Wilson's first in his 10-play cycle of 10 decades of history in Pittsburgh takes place in the midst of urban renewal and follows a group of men who make a living driving gypsy cabs, as they navigate love as fathers and sons, loss and hope, and ultimately, community.

Subscriptions are available for purchase now by calling the box office at (314) 534-3807 or online at www.theblackrep.org. Groups of 12 or more may also reserve tickets by phone. Opening Night packages as well as a New Flex Pass are available, along with an early purchase Post Pandemic discount.