BROADWAY NOIR Comes to Sheldon Concert Hall Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Line will continue its 33rd season with the two-night-only Special Event Concert, BROADWAY NOIR, on the stage of the Sheldon Concert Hall, featuring some of the top talent in the region. BROADWAY NOIR runs two nights only, Friday and Saturday, January 10-11, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.

Audiences will enjoy some of the greatest songs from classic Broadway musicals like Les Misérables, My Fair Lady, Man of La Mancha, Carousel, The Sound of Music, She Loves Me, Company, Guys and Dolls, Grease, Follies, and Pippin; plus terrific songs from more recent shows like Waitress, Dear Evan Hansen, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – and all performed by wildly talented, local performers of color, who may never get a chance to sing these songs inside these musicals.

The concert features local performers Charmian Aaron, De-Rance Blaylock, DeAnté Bryant, Travis Cummings, Sharee Jones, Kimmie Kidd-Booker, Dereis Lambert, Adrian Rice, Victoria Pines, Corrinna Redford, Bryson Sands, Areanna Shears, Adrienne Spann, and Aaron Tucker. The evening is conceived and directed by Chris Moore, with music direction by Jermaine Manor.

The New Liners have previously performed at the Sheldon in 2000, 2003, 2006, 2009, and 2016. This is New Line's sixth concert of songs from Broadway musicals at the Sheldon.

Comments