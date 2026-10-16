BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tickets On Sale at The Fabulous Fox
Performances begin on March 2 and play for 2 weeks through Sunday, March 14 at The Fabulous Fox.
Tickets for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, are on sale now! The Broadway musical will begin performances in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox on Tuesday, March 2 for a limited engagement of 2 weeks through Sunday, March 14.
Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as one of the longest-running shows in the industry’s history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title’s visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.
In St. Louis, Beauty and the Beast will play Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. Tickets are now available at The Fabulous Fox Box Office or by visiting FabulousFox.com. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling (314) 535-2900. Extra Magic Packages, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise, are also available.
Ticket buyers are reminded that MetroTix is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at The Fabulous Fox. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that The Fabulous Fox is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.
About Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast, directed & choreographed by Matt West, features Alan Menken’s Academy Award-winning score, songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman (including the Academy Award-winning title song and the show-stopping “Be Our Guest”), plus songs written especially for the stage by Alan Menken and Tim Rice (including “If I Can’t Love Her” and “A Change In Me”). The production features a book by Linda Woolverton, author of the original screenplay. Sets are by Stanley A. Meyer, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward (Tony Award winner for Beauty and the Beast) and lighting by Natasha Katz. Longtime Menken collaborators Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob are music supervisor/arranger and orchestrator, respectively. New dance music arrangements are by David Chase. David Andrews Rogers is music director.
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