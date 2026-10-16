BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tickets On Sale at The Fabulous Fox

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Tickets for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, are on sale now! The Broadway musical will begin performances in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox on Tuesday, March 2 for a limited engagement of 2 weeks through Sunday, March 14.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as one of the longest-running shows in the industry’s history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title’s visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.

In St. Louis, Beauty and the Beast will play Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. Tickets are now available at The Fabulous Fox Box Office or by visiting FabulousFox.com. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling (314) 535-2900. Extra Magic Packages, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise, are also available.

Ticket buyers are reminded that MetroTix is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at The Fabulous Fox. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that The Fabulous Fox is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

About Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 12 Hrs 17 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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