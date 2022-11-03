Award-Winning Local Air Force Band Announces Annual Holiday Concert
The performance is on Friday, December 2nd at 7:00pm.
The US Air Force Band of Mid-America will present its annual "Spirit of the Season" holiday concert at the Touhill Performing Arts Center's Anheuser-Busch Performance Hall (1 University Blvd, St Louis, MO) on Friday, December 2nd at 7:00pm.
Admission to this holiday performance is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Please go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207197®id=81&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fusafboma.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for ticket and show information.
Presented in partnership with the Touhill Performing Arts Center, this is a family-friendly, all-ages event. This year's event features a special guest reading of "Hababy's Christmas Eve" by Santa himself. This is the first year this particular story has been featured in one of their concerts. It is based on the book by Jamie Farr (Klinger from MASH) with music written by Band of Mid-America's Staff Composer & Arranger, Master Sgt. Jeremy Martin.
After the performance, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available to meet with young guests.
A recorded version of a previous "Spirit of the Season" concert that has aired on over a dozen TV stations across the Midwest recently won the NATAS Mid-America Regional Emmy for Arts & Entertainment Long Form Content.
The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America represents the professionalism and excellence found every day throughout the United States Air Force. During this concert you will hear many of your holiday favorites played by groups ranging in size and genre from our smaller quintets to our jazz band and concert band. All musicians are stationed at Scott AFB in Illinois.
