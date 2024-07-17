ARCHITECTURE & ACROBATS to be Screened at St. Louis Filmmakers Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Do you know why there is a castle in Fairground Park? Do you know why they call the water tower on Grand Ave a water tower if it's not filled with water? What happened to the 10,000 person swimming pool in North St. Louis City? Did you know there was a heron rookery in O'Fallon Park? All of these questions and more are answered in Circus Harmony's film, Architecture and Acrobats: Fairground and O'Fallon Parks.

Architecture and Acrobats: Fairground and O'Fallon Parks will be screened on July 26 as part of Cinema St. Louis' St. Louis Filmmakers Festival at the Hi-Pointe Theatre. The movie is part of the St. Louis: An Alternative View set of films. There will also be a short performance by some of Circus Harmony's acrobats.

This is the first in a series of films that are Circus Harmony's creative and innovative way of telling the story of architecturally and historically significant St. Louis sites through circus arts. Upcoming videos in this series will be about Fort Belle Fontaine and St. Louis Public Libraries. The circus acts in the film include acrobatics, unicycling, hula hooping, and more. This film was made possible by the generous support of PNC Arts Alive, Arts and Education Council of St. Louis, Saigh Foundation of St. Louis, and Trio Foundation of St. Louis. Come see St. Louis' past spotlighted by St. louis' future - it's children!

Circus Harmony is a non-profit social circus school that teaches the art of life through circus education. They are based at City Museum and offer numerous outreach classes throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. By inspiring individuals and connecting communities with their circus education and entertainment programs, Circus Harmony has a positive impact on the St. Louis area and beyond! Their website is www.circusharmony.org

