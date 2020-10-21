VIDEO: Antonio Banderas Will Direct & Star In COMPANY

The Spanish actor presented today his new project set to begin rehearsals in September 2021 at Teatro del Soho Caixabank in Malaga.

After A CHORUS LINE, Antonio Banderas will direct and star as Bobby in a new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's COMPANY set to begin rehearsals in September 2021 at Teatro del Soho Caixabank in Malaga. This new version will open in Autumn 2021. BroadwayWorld was there today to catch this exclusive presentation. Check it out!

Company is the story of Robert, a single man unable to fully commit to a steady relationship. On the night of his 35th birthday, he contemplates the state of his life. He knows that something is missing, but he can't fathom how being in a long-term relationship solves anything. In vignette after hilarious vignette, he weighs the pros and cons of married life as we are introduced to the women he is dating and "those good and crazy people," his married friends.

Shows View More Spain Stories Related Articles