THE LEGENDS OF LAUGHTER to Play North Charleston PAC

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The Legends of Laughter tour is taking over North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m. with an all-star lineup featuring Earthquake, Lavell Crawford, Bruce Bruce, Sheryl Underwood, and Adele Givens. The one-night event will showcase some of comedy's biggest names for an unforgettable evening of laughs.

ABOUT THE LINEUP:

EARTHQUAKE, a comedian, actor, and voice artist, has garnered a strong fan base through stand-up comedy and is known for his memorable performances on BET's “Comic View” and HBO's “Def Comedy Jam.” In 2022, he released his Netflix comedy special “Chappelle's Home Team: Earthquake Legendary,” which received rave reviews and was named 'Comedy Special of the Year' by the New York Times. Currently, Earthquake enjoys recurring roles on TV shows such as “The Neighborhood,” “Johnson,” and “South Side.” For more info, visit therealearthquake.com.

BRUCE BRUCE has cemented his place as one of comedy's true legends and continues to stand out as a master of his craft. In 2026, Bruce returned with his first comedy special in 15 years, "I Ain't Playin'," which debuted in Netflix's Top 3 and drew more than 2 million viewers in its first week. As a stand-up, Bruce has toured with some of comedy's biggest names, including Bert Kreischer ("Fully Loaded Tour"), Martin Lawrence ("LIT AF Tour"), Mike Epps ("The Real Mike Epps Tour") and Sommore ("Royal Comedy Tour"). Bruce is also a frequent guest on top national podcasts and radio shows, including "Club Shay Shay," "The 85 South Show," "The Adam Carolla Show," "The HoneyDew," "The Breakfast Club," Kevin Hart's "Comedy Gold Minds," Marc Maron's "WTF" and Netflix's "Strong Black Lead." On the feature film front, Bruce has appeared in a range of projects, including "xx: State of the Union," "Idlewild," "Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector," "Think Like a Man," the Chris Rock-directed "Top Five," "The Trap," "Undercover Brother 2" and "Miracles Across 125th Street." Television appearances include HBO's "Def Comedy Jam," "Showtime at The Apollo," BET's "Comic View," "Coming to the Stage" and the Netflix original comedy series "Family Reunion." For more info, visit bruce-bruce.com.

Sheryl Underwood is a savvy businesswoman, philanthropist and multifaceted media entrepreneur recognized as one of the most articulate, well-informed women of our time. Most recently, she became a breakout star of Netflix's "The Roast of Kevin Hart," which streamed as the finale of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. Following her widely praised, unfiltered set, Netflix signed Underwood to an upcoming stand-up special slated for 2027, executive produced by Kevin Hart. She joined the CBS daytime show "The Talk" at the start of its second season, sitting alongside hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Aisha Tyler. With Underwood at the table, "The Talk" received its first Daytime Emmy nomination and a fifth-year renewal on CBS. She has appeared in multiple episodes of the Emmy-winning CBS daytime drama "The Young and the Restless" and starred in films including "Bulworth" (with Warren Beatty), "I Got the Hook-Up" and "Beauty Shop" (with Queen Latifah). In addition, she hosted BET's "Comic View" and "Holla," a talk show she created and produced, loosely inspired by Bill Maher's "Politically Incorrect." For more info, visit sherylunderwood.com.

LAVELL CRAWFORD, a GRAMMY Award-nominated comedian and SAG Award-winning actor, is best known for his portrayal of Huell Babineaux in "Breaking Bad" and its spin-off, "Better Call Saul." His film and TV credits include "Happy Gilmore 2," "The Ridiculous 6," "Hubie Halloween," "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates," "Home Team," “American Ultra,” “Meet The Blacks,” “Boo! A Madea Halloween” and "On the Count of Three." His television appearances include "The Crazy Ones," "Workaholics," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Chelsea Lately," "Lopez Tonight" and "Last Comic Standing." A nationally touring comedian, Crawford has released several acclaimed stand-up specials, including "Can a Brother Get Some Love?," "Home for the Holidays," "New Look, Same Funny!," "Thee Lavell Crawford," "The Comedy Vaccine," which earned him a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album, and his latest, "Lavell Crawford: I Could Eat – Part 1," streaming on Prime Video. For more info, visit comedianlavellcrawford.com.

ADELE GIVENS is a comedian and actress widely known as the "Queen of Comedy." She first gained national recognition after winning the Crown Royal Comedy competition in Chicago in 1990 and has since become one of comedy's most recognizable performers. Her stand-up credits include "Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam," "All Stars of Def Comedy Jam," "Showtime at The Apollo," "The Oprah Winfrey Show," HBO's "Half-Hour Comedy Hour" and "Comedy Central Presents." Givens has also built an impressive acting career with appearances on "Martin," "Moesha," "The Parkers," "The Steve Harvey Show," "The Tracey Ullman Show" and "The Hughleys." She starred as Tricks in "The Players Club" and appeared as I'Holla Helen in "Beauty Shop." In addition to TV and film, Givens hosted "The Adele Givens Morning Show" on Chicago's WGCI-FM and headlined the acclaimed "Queens of Comedy" tour. The accompanying comedy album received a GRAMMY Award nomination.

Tickets will be available starting with pre-sale on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. The general on-sale begins Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

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