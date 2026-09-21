Video: TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sails Onto Greenville Theatre's Stage

NEW! South Carolina Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Carolina & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A new video from Greenville Theatre offers a look at its current staging of TITANIC THE MUSICAL, promising, in the theatre's words, to bring 'the Ship of Dreams' to life on stage. The production is running now through September 27, 2026.

TITANIC THE MUSICAL tells the story of the passengers and crew aboard the RMS Titanic, weaving together their hopes and personal dramas against the backdrop of the ship's ill-fated voyage. The musical features a score by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, and previously earned five Tony Awards.

The production marks the opening of Greenville Theatre's 101st season, launching the venue's Broadway Series under the season title 'Sail On.' The staging is directed by Ahsha Daniels and features a cast that includes Craig Smith, Andrew Anderson, Celia Blitzer, John Brigham, Dana Russell, and Rod McClendon.

More details on the production's run and cast can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier report on TITANIC THE MUSICAL opening Greenville Theatre's 101st season, which detailed the show's role in launching the theatre's milestone season.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 07 Hrs 19 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more South Carolina Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming