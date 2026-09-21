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Video: TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sails Onto Greenville Theatre's Stage

New footage highlights the doomed ship's story as brought to life on the Greenville stage.

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A new video from Greenville Theatre offers a look at its current staging of TITANIC THE MUSICAL, promising, in the theatre's words, to bring 'the Ship of Dreams' to life on stage. The production is running now through September 27, 2026.

TITANIC THE MUSICAL tells the story of the passengers and crew aboard the RMS Titanic, weaving together their hopes and personal dramas against the backdrop of the ship's ill-fated voyage. The musical features a score by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, and previously earned five Tony Awards.

The production marks the opening of Greenville Theatre's 101st season, launching the venue's Broadway Series under the season title 'Sail On.' The staging is directed by Ahsha Daniels and features a cast that includes Craig Smith, Andrew Anderson, Celia Blitzer, John Brigham, Dana Russell, and Rod McClendon.

More details on the production's run and cast can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier report on TITANIC THE MUSICAL opening Greenville Theatre's 101st season, which detailed the show's role in launching the theatre's milestone season.



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