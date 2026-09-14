Single Tickets for North Charleston Pops! 2026–2027 Season on Sale in September

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Ssingle tickets for The North Charleston POPS! 2026–2027 season will go on sale Monday, September 21 at 10:00 a.m., giving audiences the opportunity to experience the POPS! one concert at a time. The season features four performances at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, giving audiences the opportunity to experience the POPS! one concert at a time.

The upcoming season celebrates music across genres and generations. From beloved holiday traditions and the unmistakable sounds of Motown to legendary film scores and an unforgettable musical journey across America, the 2026–2027 season offers something for audiences of all ages.

Sounds of the Season

December 6, 2026 | 3:00 p.m.

Featuring Heather Rice & Vox from House Theater

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with festive favorites, incredible vocalists and choirs, the POPS! beloved holiday sing-along and more. This year's concert also introduces a new family-friendly matinee time, making it easier for the whole family to share in the holiday tradition.

The Music of Motown

January 30, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Featuring Charles Grant & The Unit Band

Experience a feel-good evening celebrating the unmistakable sound of Motown. Featuring powerhouse vocals, timeless favorites and the energy of a live Lowcountry band, this concert will bring the music of one of America's most influential musical eras to the stage.

March 6, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Experience the unforgettable music of legendary composer John Williams performed live by the North Charleston POPS! Audiences will hear iconic scores from some of cinema's most celebrated films, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, E.T., Jaws, Schindler's List and more.

American Road Trip

April 24, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Featuring Joe Clarke, Krystal Halvorson, Zandrina Dunning & the Charleston School of the Arts Singers

Take a musical journey across America and through the decades with songs made famous by artists including Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Alicia Keys, Michael Bublé and more. This season finale celebrates the artists, styles and songs that have helped shape the American soundtrack.

Single tickets for all four performances will be available beginning Monday, September 21 at 10:00 a.m.

Season tickets are available now and include admission to all four concerts, free parking for season performances, priority seating, special offers and additional subscriber benefits.

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