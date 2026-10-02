Martha Rivers Ingram to be Honored by Charleston Community at Charleston Gaillard Center
The evening at Charleston Gaillard Center will feature opera, musical theater, and chamber music performed by renowned artists and local choirs.
Charleston, South Carolina—Ashley Hall, Charleston Gaillard Center, Charleston Symphony, Rivers Foundation, and Spoleto Festival USA will jointly host A Tribute to Martha Rivers Ingram on Tuesday, November 18, at 7:30pm in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall at the Charleston Gaillard Center.
The evening will celebrate Ingram's contributions to the arts, education, and greater Charleston community, following her passing in August 2026. Born and raised in Charleston, Ingram graduated from Ashley Hall before earning a history degree from Vassar College. She maintained lifelong ties to her hometown and was deeply engaged with its cultural and educational institutions, serving on the boards of Ashley Hall, Charleston Gaillard Center, Rivers Foundation, and Spoleto Festival USA. She was an integral force in the development of the Charleston Gaillard Center and maintained longstanding commitments to the Charleston Symphony, Spoleto Festival USA and her alma mater, Ashley Hall.
The Tribute will feature a program of musical selections reflecting the breadth of Ingram's interests in the arts, including opera, musical theater, and symphonic and chamber music. Zuill Bailey, renowned cellist and close personal friend of Ingram's, her grandson, Henry Ingram, members of Spoleto Festival USA's Bank of America Chamber Music series, and soprano Nicole Heaston will perform as part of the evening, along with choirs from Ashley Hall and Charleston County School of the Arts, honoring her dedication to arts education. A full program will be released at a later date.
"Martha Rivers Ingram shaped this community in ways that will be felt for generations,' said Lissa Frenkel, President and CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center. 'It is a privilege for the Gaillard to join with these organizations, for the type of artistic collaboration that she would have relished, to honor her legacy in the very Hall she made possible."
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