HAMILTON to Play North Charleston Performing Arts Center
The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical features book, music, and lyrics by Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, and choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler.
Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on October 6 at 10 AM, and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office. Tickets will be available for performances February 9 – 21, 2027.
There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $61.80 to $197.65 with a select number of premium seats available from $160.60 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.
Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the North Charleston engagement should be made through www.Ticketmaster.com.”
HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.
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