North Charleston Performing Arts Center to Host Best of Broadway Open House Party

The North Charleston Performing Arts Center’s Best of Broadway series will host its annual “Select Your Seat” Open House Party on Tuesday, June 10 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Broadway fans are invited to come out and “select their seats” for the 2025-2026 season. The party features complimentary hors d’oeuvres and wine, giveaways, backstage tours, and live guest performances from DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and THE SOUND OF MUSIC. The first 100 people through the door will receive a free MJ THE MUSICAL coffee mug.



The Best of Broadway series will welcome back by popular demand DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (September 16 – 21, 2025) and THE SOUND OF MUSIC (November 4 – 9, 2025) as part of the 2025 – 2026 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Four national tours will have their Lowcountry premieres this season: Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL (December 9 – 14, 2025), & JULIET (February 17 – 22, 2026), MJ THE MUSICAL (March 10 – 15, 2026), and THE WIZ (April 14 – 19, 2026).



A special bonus show, CHICAGO (February 6—8, 2026) rounds out the season. All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.



More big news for the 2025-2026 season is the addition of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening performances for all shows (in addition to weekends). Previously, season tickets were only available for Friday through Sunday performances. With the addition of the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday performances, season tickets will be available for all performances Tuesday through Sunday. These extra performances will offer up great new season seat locations previously not available.



The Best of Broadway series also announced that the national tour of HAMILTON will return for the 2026-2027 season! The best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase season tickets for the 2025-2026 season. When you renew your season tickets for the 2026 – 2027 season, you will guarantee your seat locations before tickets go on sale to the general public.



The best way to secure your seats to all the 2025 – 2026 shows is to become a Best of Broadway season ticket holder. Season tickets are on sale now. Season ticket packages start at only $360.Tickets are available by calling (843) 202-ARTS (2787) or online. Installment payment plans for season ticket packages are available. You can reserve season tickets for just $50 down. Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date.



In addition to having the same seat for all performances, Best of Broadway season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking to season shows, priority access to tickets for North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale, and special discounts & offers.



The Best of Broadway series features the best in national touring Broadway shows and is presented by the Nederlander Producing Company of America and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

