Marolon Wayans Brings the WILD CHILD TOUR to The Charleston Gaillard Center and MOJA Arts Festival

The Charleston Gaillard Center and MOJA Arts Festival announced Marlon Wayans: Wild Child Tour, for one night only on Friday, October 4, 2024. Part of MOJA Arts Festival’s 40th anniversary season (September 26 – October 6, 2024), this marks the second collaboration between the Gaillard Center and MOJA, following Gospel at the Gaillard featuring Mike Brown & F.O.C.U.S., Kelontae Gavin, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard (September 28, 2024).

Tickets on sale Friday, June 28, at 10 AM EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Advancement Office at info@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578.

ABOUT Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer, and film director. His films have grossed more than $736-million in domestic box office and $1-billion in global box office. As a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend. Wayans can currently be seen in Netflix’s THE CURSE OF BRIDGE HOLLOW which he produced and stars in. The film debuted at #1 on the platform. He recently wrapped production on Ben Affleck’s Nike drama for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, and Mandalay Pictures. Wayans gained rave reviews for his guest star role as Lou in BEL-AIR’S finale episode.

Wayans is commonly recognized for his role as ‘Marcus Copeland’ in Columbia Pictures’ 2004 hit comedy WHITE CHICKS, opposite Shawn Wayans, Jamie King, and Terry Crews. He also starred alongside Shawn Wayans and Regina Hall in Dimension Films’ horror comedy spoof films SCARY MOVIE and SCARY MOVIE 2.

Additionally, Wayans starred with his brother Shawn Wayans on The WB’s The Wayans Bros. which was the highest rated comedy on the network and continues to air in syndication. He has appeared on several popular television programs, including Fox’s In Living Color, Adult Swim’s Childrens Hospital, and BET’s Second Generation Wayans.

